Junior Cruzat inks long term managerial deal with Tony Tolj

21 May 2020
JUNIOR CRUZAT
The 19-year-old, who holds a record of 7-0 (4 KOs) is now determined to build on his perfect professional start under the guidance of power house manager Tony Tolj.

Cruzat was a start out amateur of the Chilean National team setup with a great record of 78 wins and 2 losses which includes 6 times national champion, Silver medal at Odesur games and Champion of the future boxing stars in USA Las Vegas.

Junior Cruzat opened up about his boxing future and what it means to join Oceania based powerhouse manager Tony Tolj

“My goals in boxing is to step by step get closer to my main objective which is world champion. I’m only 19 years old, and I trust the team around me.

My father was a huge influence on my career, he was the one who motivated me enter this beautiful sport that today is my whole life.

I was very happy to join the world famous Dragon Fire Boxing family its a great company and serious people, we shared many ideas and looked the same way. Tony Tolj is world wide respected and I know he will guide my career the right way.

I am very happy to share a team with these great boxers, it is a great motivation for me and I certainly believe that we are the best team currently in Chile and soon the World will know this Golden Generation of Chilean boxing.

They are a great team happy to join this great team together with my father, we always look forward to such a proposal, to work with people who share the same dreams and goals as we do

Dragon Fire Latino and “The Maverick” Nico Martinez arrived at a great moment in Chilean boxing just on the rise, and that support and motivation were needed, grateful for the confidence in my work.

People take care of yourself, we are having a bad time with Covid 19 but we will come out together of all this that is happening worldwide, and nothing will stop each of us in this world well all have a purpose, we all have dreams and we must fulfill them”.

Australian based manager Tony Tolj opened up about his latest signing.

“I’m delighted to have Junior join the team, I have said on many occasions this will be the Chilean Golden generation. He will be working closely with Chilean Mega Star Andres Campos, Ramon Mascareña, Raynel Mederos.

My partner ” The Maverick” Nico Martinez is doing an amazing job and Dragon Fire Latino will be giving this young warriors the platform to show the world what they are capable of.

Junior is 19 years of age and I’m very privellage to be entrusted to guide his career and when the time is ready we bring that world title back to Chilean. The World is yours Junior Cruzat”

