Kalle Sauerland returns as quizmaster this Friday with his Big Fat Pub Quiz

Following the success of Kalle Sauerland’s ‘Big Fat Sports Quiz’, the Chief Boxing Officer of the World Boxing Super Series will assume his role of quizmaster once again this Friday night at the new time of 8pm (UK) for the brand new ‘Kalle’s Big Fat Pub Quiz’ LIVE on Zoom & Facebook!

After over 30,000 people watched the sports-orientated quiz, the ‘Big Fat Pub Quiz’ will comprise five different rounds including General Knowledge, Geography, Sport, Film & TV and we will be joined once again by some special guests for our True or False round.

Whilst the ‘Big Fat Pub Quiz’ returns at the slightly later time of 8pm, the guarantee of great prizes, celebrity guests, and top-class entertainment remains the same!

“Don’t miss your chance to take part in another Big Fat Quiz,” said Kalle Sauerland. “As the name of the quiz suggests, you can expect questions outside the world of sports, and as with ‘Kalle’s Big Fat Sports Quiz’ there will be a good cause to support during the show.”

’Kalle’s Big Fat Pub Quiz’ will be broadcast LIVE in the WBSS Zoom room with a 100 person limit (link posted on Friday on WBSS socials) and also available to watch LIVE via the World Boxing Super Series Facebook pages.

How do I participate in Kalle’s ‘Big Fat Sports Quiz’?:

Grab a pen and paper and watch LIVE in the WBSS Zoom room (exclusive prizes, 100 person limit, link posted on Friday on WBSS socials) or watch LIVE and play along via World Boxing Super Series Facebook and YouTube. Keep an eye on the link posted on Friday on WBSS socials to enter the WBSS Zoom room.

What time does it start?:

Friday 8pm (UK) / 3pm (ET)

