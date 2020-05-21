MTK Global and KHK Sports join forces in groundbreaking partnership

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The partnership will allow MTK Global to bring the biggest fights to the Middle East along with international broadcasters such as ESPN in the US (who have never broadcast from the Kingdom before) and UK broadcasters such as BT Sports and Sky Sports and in doing so assist KHK Sports and BRAVE Combat Federation, to explore emerging territories for combat sports.

This partnership will not only focus on large scale events but will see KHK Sports further develop grassroots programs, including educational academies, amateur programmes and career progressing opportunities for aspiring athletes in the greater region.

Whilst MTK Global will work with KHK Sports to develop boxing globally, MTK MMA will work closely with BRAVE Combat Federation; the MMA arm of KHK Sports and the fastest growing MMA Promotion in the world, to further extend its international influence in the growing combat sport and further develop their existing successful international programs.

KHK Sports is founded by and a vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and is known for supporting local and international athletes, and also encouraging the youth of Bahrain to engage and compete in sports. It is His Highness’ vision to make combat sports accessible to all, create a level playing field and afford the same opportunities to athletes as are afforded in other sports.

Under KHK Sports, the organisation has already successfully launched KHK MMA, KHK Boxing, KHK Racing, KHK Wrestling, KHK Cricket and Mixed Martial Arts Promotion BRAVE Combat Federation; which has already firmly established itself as a force in the MMA world, in addition to investing in many other areas including European Soccer Clubs.

Mohammed Shahid, CEO of KHK Sports, KHK MMA and President of BRAVE Combat Federation praised the partnership: “It’s an exciting time for combat sports globally. The partnership with MTK Global is the way forward to getting closer to making the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid into a reality. MTK has a history of great accomplishments in the combat sports. This partnership is going to establish a new era for combat sports”.

This is the latest historic partnership that MTK Global has been a part of, and President Bob Yalen is honoured to be teaming up with such a prestigious organisation.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with KHK Sports. His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports have achieved some incredible things not just in Bahrain, but on the international stage, and we are extremely pleased to now be working together.

“This partnership allows us to continue to grow the sport of boxing and help the development of talented fighters that compete in the region, put KHK Sports firmly on the map as a serious international combat sports entity and attract global eyes to the passionate work of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and his team, so we’re very excited to see what the future holds together and realize our united vision.”

Special Advisor to KHK Sports, Daniel Kinahan added: “This is a monumental move for KHK Sports and MTK Global. Both organizations’ have been making substantial waves in the international combats sports landscape and combined, the sky is the limit in what they can achieve. The only way for the sport to truly grow and be accessible to all, is to make it a truly global sport and this partnership will ensure that boxing is accessible to all in the Middle East and open the region to international opportunities.”

This has come as welcomed news to the industry with the biggest names in boxing showing their support and excited to work with MTK Global and KHK Sports in the region.

