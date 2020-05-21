TwitterFacebook

MTK Global and KHK Sports join forces in groundbreaking partnership

21 May 2020
mtk Global Logo
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The partnership will allow MTK Global to bring the biggest fights to the Middle East along with international broadcasters such as ESPN in the US (who have never broadcast from the Kingdom before) and UK broadcasters such as BT Sports and Sky Sports and in doing so assist KHK Sports and BRAVE Combat Federation, to explore emerging territories for combat sports.

This partnership will not only focus on large scale events but will see KHK Sports further develop grassroots programs, including educational academies, amateur programmes and career progressing opportunities for aspiring athletes in the greater region.

Whilst MTK Global will work with KHK Sports to develop boxing globally, MTK MMA will work closely with BRAVE Combat Federation; the MMA arm of KHK Sports and the fastest growing MMA Promotion in the world, to further extend its international influence in the growing combat sport and further develop their existing successful international programs.

See Also

KHK Sports is founded by and a vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and is known for supporting local and international athletes, and also encouraging the youth of Bahrain to engage and compete in sports. It is His Highness’ vision to make combat sports accessible to all, create a level playing field and afford the same opportunities to athletes as are afforded in other sports.

Under KHK Sports, the organisation has already successfully launched KHK MMA, KHK Boxing, KHK Racing, KHK Wrestling, KHK Cricket and Mixed Martial Arts Promotion BRAVE Combat Federation; which has already firmly established itself as a force in the MMA world, in addition to investing in many other areas including European Soccer Clubs.

Mohammed Shahid, CEO of KHK Sports, KHK MMA and President of BRAVE Combat Federation praised the partnership: “It’s an exciting time for combat sports globally. The partnership with MTK Global is the way forward to getting closer to making the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid into a reality. MTK has a history of great accomplishments in the combat sports. This partnership is going to establish a new era for combat sports”.

This is the latest historic partnership that MTK Global has been a part of, and President Bob Yalen is honoured to be teaming up with such a prestigious organisation.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with KHK Sports. His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports have achieved some incredible things not just in Bahrain, but on the international stage, and we are extremely pleased to now be working together.

“This partnership allows us to continue to grow the sport of boxing and help the development of talented fighters that compete in the region, put KHK Sports firmly on the map as a serious international combat sports entity and attract global eyes to the passionate work of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and his team, so we’re very excited to see what the future holds together and realize our united vision.”

Special Advisor to KHK Sports, Daniel Kinahan added: “This is a monumental move for KHK Sports and MTK Global. Both organizations’ have been making substantial waves in the international combats sports landscape and combined, the sky is the limit in what they can achieve. The only way for the sport to truly grow and be accessible to all, is to make it a truly global sport and this partnership will ensure that boxing is accessible to all in the Middle East and open the region to international opportunities.”

This has come as welcomed news to the industry with the biggest names in boxing showing their support and excited to work with MTK Global and KHK Sports in the region.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on June 9

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on…

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s garden

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s…

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

TOP STORIES

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia expects to face either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr in the fall. The 32-year-old welterweight last fought in January when he defeated southpaw Ivan Redkach on points over 12 rounds. WBA champion Pacquiao is a southpaw, as is W…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and IBF titleholder Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) look set for a September clash for all four major world championship belts. Top Rank’s Bob Arum says he has spoken to both camps and neither want…

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes are flowing for Australian two-time world title challenger Hector Thompson who passed away this week at the age of 70. Born in Kempsey, NSW in 1949, Thompson became a mainstay at Brisbane’s Festival Hall in the 1970s where he fought 31 of…

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes people have consistently underestimated him because of his appearance. The 31-yer-old Brit bashed previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder into submission over seven rounds in their rematch to clai…

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield…

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III

Larry Holmes believes the mooted Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield fight should go ahead. And the former world heavyweight champion believes a solid showing from either of them could lead to a fight with someone ranked in the top 10. Tyson, 5…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on June 9

Top Rank is planning to bring boxing back in a big way with biweekly fight cards at an MGM Resorts International property in Las Vegas from June 9, according to chairman Bob Arum. Each card will feature four to five fights on Tuesdays and Thursday…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US