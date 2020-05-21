TwitterFacebook

Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Announces Postponement of its 2020 Induction Weekend Ceremony

21 May 2020
Nevada hall of fame
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame regretfully announces the postponement of its 2020 induction Weekend until summer of 2021. The severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the subsequent uncertainty resulting from it, caused NVBHOF President and CEO Michelle Corrales-Lewis to make the announcement. The 8th annual weekend spectacular had been scheduled for August 7-8 at Red Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

“We waited as long as possible before making this difficult final decision,” stated Michelle Corrales-Lewis. “Our induction weekend features numerous events that require close proximity of our devoted boxing fans with honorees. Hundreds of fans mix with our inductees, champions, and celebrities where hand-shaking, hugging, picture-taking, autograph-signing, and close-in dining are all part of the experience. We do not want to reduce the quality and emotion of the weekend for our Inductees, and certainly do not want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy because of the nature of our event.”

The 2020 Class of Inductees will be augmented by additional names comprising the 2021 Class, and both will be celebrated in the most spectacular event in NVBHOF’s history next summer. The 2020 Inductees are: Andre Ward, James Toney, Miguel Cotto, Fernando Vargas, Clarence “Bones” Adams, Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Azumah Nelson, Julian Jackson, Jose Luis Castillo, Danny “Little Red” Lopez, Carlos Padilla, Jose Sulaiman, Lorenzo Fertitta, and Sammy Macias.

See Also

We will closely monitor Federal, State and Local guidelines in future months and then announce details. All decisions will be guided by our top priority being the health and safety of those who attend our events.

Tickets purchased are fully refundable. Check our website: www.nvbhof.com for details. We recommend if you have reserved hotel rooms for the induction weekend, that you call and cancel.

The NVBHOF, a charitable 501-c-3 non-profit, is unable to hold normal fund-raising events because of the pandemic, and also had to close its museum. We request continued support through donations which can be made on our website.
The 2020 Induction Class includes

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas (26-5, 22 KO’s)
Clarence “Bones” Adams (44-7-4, 20 KOs)
Andre “SOG” Ward (32-0, 16 KOs)
James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs)
Miguel Cotto (41-6, 33 KOs)
Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson (44-5-1, 28 KOs)
Julian “The Hawk” Jackson (55-6, 49 KOs)
Azumah “The Professor” Nelson (39-6-2, 28 KOs)
Danny “Little Red” Lopez (42-6, 39 KOs)
Jose Luis Castillo (66-13-1, 57 KOs)

Non-Boxer Inductees includes
Carlos Padilla
Lorenzo Fertitta
Sammy Macias
Jose Sulaiman

2020 Fighter of the Year
Devin Haney (24-0, 14 KO’s)

2020 Prospect of the Year
Rolando “Rolly” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs)

2020 Amateur of the Year
Rahim Gonzales

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on June 9

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on…

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s garden

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s…

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

TOP STORIES

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia expects to face either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr in the fall. The 32-year-old welterweight last fought in January when he defeated southpaw Ivan Redkach on points over 12 rounds. WBA champion Pacquiao is a southpaw, as is W…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and IBF titleholder Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) look set for a September clash for all four major world championship belts. Top Rank’s Bob Arum says he has spoken to both camps and neither want…

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes are flowing for Australian two-time world title challenger Hector Thompson who passed away this week at the age of 70. Born in Kempsey, NSW in 1949, Thompson became a mainstay at Brisbane’s Festival Hall in the 1970s where he fought 31 of…

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes people have consistently underestimated him because of his appearance. The 31-yer-old Brit bashed previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder into submission over seven rounds in their rematch to clai…

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield…

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III

Larry Holmes believes the mooted Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield fight should go ahead. And the former world heavyweight champion believes a solid showing from either of them could lead to a fight with someone ranked in the top 10. Tyson, 5…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on June 9

Top Rank is planning to bring boxing back in a big way with biweekly fight cards at an MGM Resorts International property in Las Vegas from June 9, according to chairman Bob Arum. Each card will feature four to five fights on Tuesdays and Thursday…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US