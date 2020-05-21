Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Announces Postponement of its 2020 Induction Weekend Ceremony

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame regretfully announces the postponement of its 2020 induction Weekend until summer of 2021. The severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the subsequent uncertainty resulting from it, caused NVBHOF President and CEO Michelle Corrales-Lewis to make the announcement. The 8th annual weekend spectacular had been scheduled for August 7-8 at Red Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

“We waited as long as possible before making this difficult final decision,” stated Michelle Corrales-Lewis. “Our induction weekend features numerous events that require close proximity of our devoted boxing fans with honorees. Hundreds of fans mix with our inductees, champions, and celebrities where hand-shaking, hugging, picture-taking, autograph-signing, and close-in dining are all part of the experience. We do not want to reduce the quality and emotion of the weekend for our Inductees, and certainly do not want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy because of the nature of our event.”

The 2020 Class of Inductees will be augmented by additional names comprising the 2021 Class, and both will be celebrated in the most spectacular event in NVBHOF’s history next summer. The 2020 Inductees are: Andre Ward, James Toney, Miguel Cotto, Fernando Vargas, Clarence “Bones” Adams, Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson, Azumah Nelson, Julian Jackson, Jose Luis Castillo, Danny “Little Red” Lopez, Carlos Padilla, Jose Sulaiman, Lorenzo Fertitta, and Sammy Macias.

We will closely monitor Federal, State and Local guidelines in future months and then announce details. All decisions will be guided by our top priority being the health and safety of those who attend our events.

Tickets purchased are fully refundable. Check our website: www.nvbhof.com for details. We recommend if you have reserved hotel rooms for the induction weekend, that you call and cancel.

The NVBHOF, a charitable 501-c-3 non-profit, is unable to hold normal fund-raising events because of the pandemic, and also had to close its museum. We request continued support through donations which can be made on our website.

The 2020 Induction Class includes

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas (26-5, 22 KO’s)

Clarence “Bones” Adams (44-7-4, 20 KOs)

Andre “SOG” Ward (32-0, 16 KOs)

James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs)

Miguel Cotto (41-6, 33 KOs)

Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson (44-5-1, 28 KOs)

Julian “The Hawk” Jackson (55-6, 49 KOs)

Azumah “The Professor” Nelson (39-6-2, 28 KOs)

Danny “Little Red” Lopez (42-6, 39 KOs)

Jose Luis Castillo (66-13-1, 57 KOs)

Non-Boxer Inductees includes

Carlos Padilla

Lorenzo Fertitta

Sammy Macias

Jose Sulaiman

2020 Fighter of the Year

Devin Haney (24-0, 14 KO’s)

2020 Prospect of the Year

Rolando “Rolly” Romero (11-0, 10 KOs)

2020 Amateur of the Year

Rahim Gonzales

