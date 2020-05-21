TwitterFacebook

Salita Promotions acquires license to show Boxing FREE of charge

21 May 2020
Salita promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In service to boxing-hungry fans waiting out the current pandemic, promoter Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions has acquired a license to, free of charge to all, display the boxing video libraries of former prominent boxing promotions firms CKP and America Presents on his ever-expanding Salita Promotions YouTube Channel.

The massive CKP library, from the archives of the company formerly run by the late South African-born promoter Cedric Kushner, contains more than 1000 hours of premium bouts from the world’s leading television networks, including HBO, ESPN, and EuroSport.

In his hall-of-fame career as a manager and then promoter, Kushner worked with a lineup of well-known heavyweight champions and contenders including Hasim Rahman, Shannon Briggs, Oleg Maskaev, Chris Byrd, Corrie Sanders, Ike Ibeabuchi and David Tua.

Also considered one of the world’s best collection of fights for the period of the mid-1990s to 2002, the America Presents collection, from the archives of the company formerly run by late hall-of-famer Dan Goossen, has more than 300 hours of exciting action featuring the likes of Joel Casamayor, Hector Camacho, Wayne McCullough, David Reid and David Tua, among others.

Cedric was a wonderful individual and in my opinion a hall-of-fame boxing promoter,” said Steven Heid, Vice President of the library’s keepers, ACH Services. “It is an honor and a great pleasure to be able to bring many historic fights back to the public for their viewing pleasure, especially during these tough times.”

The extensive collection comes in addition to the Salita Promotions and previously announced Warriors Boxing fights already available on the Salita Promotions YouTube Channel featuring former heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko, Evander Holyfield, Michael Moorer, Sultan Ibragimov, Samuel Peter, and Shannon Briggs, top heavyweight contenders Ray Mercer and Jarrell Miller. As well as lower-weight stars including Hector “Macho” Camacho, Joel Casamayor, Kelly Pavlik, Vic Darchinyan, Edison Miranda, Juan Urango, Celestino Caballero, Andrzej Fonfara and Tomoki Kameda, women’s superstar Claressa Shields and many of today’s most exciting up-and-comers.

“I am excited about giving boxing fans historic fights and fighters from decades past,” said Dmitriy Salita. “ Fight fans can relive some of the best moments in boxing history on our YouTube Channel available to all around the world.”

 

