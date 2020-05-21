TwitterFacebook

Sam Jones SLAMS internet trolls who predicted “baby” Daniel Dubois would KO his fighter

21 May 2020
Sam Jones
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

IRATE BOXING MANAGER Sam Jones has SLAMMED internet trolls who predicted “baby” Daniel Dubois would KO his client Joe Joyce.

Ranting to Queensberry Promotions ‘Lockdown Lowdown’, the Derby man fumed: “Joe has beaten Majidov, Tony Yoka, Frazer Clarke, Filip Hrgovic. He’s done all of them in the amateurs.

“He beat Bryant Jennings in his last outing… a world class heavyweight who took Wladimir Klitschko twelve rounds. Daniel Dubois has beaten nobody, amateur or professional. That’s just facts.”

See Also

Questioning Hall-of-Fame promoter Frank Warren’s masterplan to guide 22-year-old Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois to a World title, Jones’ believes that ‘Dynamite’ simply isn’t ready to step in the ring with ‘The Juggernaut’.

“Joe Joyce is going to have too much experience for him, too much know-how for him.

“Daniel’s had no in-between fights. Fujimoto to Joe Joyce? You’re taking the p*ss.”

Turning his fire on the internet boxing community, who had confidently predicted a Dubois victory in any clash with Joe, he insisted: “Let me tell you something now, when I was out in Vegas with Joe he looked unbelievable. I don’t care what the trolls say, Joe Joyce would have beaten Daniel Dubois on April 11th.

“(Daniel’s) not the finished article. I think he’ll be a great fighter down the line, but it’s disrespectful that people write Joe off.

“He’s going to get found out. I know who Daniel was planning on sparring in his camp and even that’s disrespectful to Joe. We were sparring undefeated professional heavyweights, we were taking it very seriously.”

Joyce was originally slated to fight Dubois on April 11th but the event was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since lockdown began, though, social media has been abuzz with discussions about potential ‘fantasy’ fights and where the two British behemoths might go next in their career.

One such ‘dream match’ was the mooted Daniel Dubois vs. Deontay Wilder contest, with promoter Frank Warren insisting he’d put his young Heavyweight in with the former WBC Champ right now.

Jones’ says he understands Warren’s confidence but reckons Dubois would find himself in deep waters with the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

“He’s Frank’s baby isn’t he, Dubois? So Frank’s not going to say ‘oh no, Deontay Wilder would take his head off’ but I look at the fight against Richard Lartey – if Daniel Dubois tried to swing arms with Deontay Wilder like that he’d be asleep until the virus is gone.”

Whilst he is adamant that he and Joyce are focused on Dubois, Jones’ isn’t immune to speculation himself and has an elaborate battle plan laid out for Joe’s next THREE fights.

“Joe would fight any man in the world,” he said. “We’ll wipe out Daniel Dubois, get him out the way and then we want Jarrell Miller. It’s the fight we’ve wanted for ages. It’s personal for Joe. They had a back and forth before so that fight needs to happen. Doesn’t matter where, Baby Miller is next.

“After that it’s a world title.”

Asked by interviewer Dev Sahni whether he’d prefer that potential World title tilt to be against Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua, Jones’ wasted no time in picking ‘The Gypsy King’.

“I would prefer Joe to face Tyson Fury. For the simple reason he’s the king of this era. You want to test yourself against the best. If you’re a professional footballer you want to play against Cristiano Ronaldo, you want to play against Lionel Messi. It’s the same for Joe.

“If Joe just beats Anthony Joshua, he still wouldn’t be considered number one.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on June 9

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on…

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s garden

Boxing set to return to the garden – Eddie Hearn’s…

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia zeroes in on Manny Pacquiao fight

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

Evander Holyfield says third fight with Mike Tyson almost finalised

TOP STORIES

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia expects to face either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr in the fall. The 32-year-old welterweight last fought in January when he defeated southpaw Ivan Redkach on points over 12 rounds. WBA champion Pacquiao is a southpaw, as is W…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and IBF titleholder Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) look set for a September clash for all four major world championship belts. Top Rank’s Bob Arum says he has spoken to both camps and neither want…

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes are flowing for Australian two-time world title challenger Hector Thompson who passed away this week at the age of 70. Born in Kempsey, NSW in 1949, Thompson became a mainstay at Brisbane’s Festival Hall in the 1970s where he fought 31 of…

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes people have consistently underestimated him because of his appearance. The 31-yer-old Brit bashed previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder into submission over seven rounds in their rematch to clai…

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield…

Larry Holmes wants to see Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III

Larry Holmes believes the mooted Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield fight should go ahead. And the former world heavyweight champion believes a solid showing from either of them could lead to a fight with someone ranked in the top 10. Tyson, 5…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on…

Top Rank to resume boxing shows in Las Vegas on June 9

Top Rank is planning to bring boxing back in a big way with biweekly fight cards at an MGM Resorts International property in Las Vegas from June 9, according to chairman Bob Arum. Each card will feature four to five fights on Tuesdays and Thursday…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US