Victor Pasillas Ready to Face Elite in Super-Bantamweight Division

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Victor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs), is eager to face all elite fighters in his division as soon as boxing marches on.

“I am ready, I was a great amateur, I know who I am as a professional and I want the toughest fights, possible,” said Pasillas, who is a promotional free agent. “I am a world class fighter. All I need is an opportunity to prove myself. The fans deserve great fights, and I know I am a great fighter. I’m ready to make some action-packed fights for the fans.”

“Victor has made it clear he wants to fight only opponents that he views as a threat,” said manager Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “Most guys might look for a guy they know they can beat or develop with, Victor is at a place in his career in which he won’t sign to fight someone unless he knows they are a top-tier fighter.”

See Also

“I want to fight Rey Vargas, Emmanuel Navarrete, Brandon Figueroa, Ronny Rios, Luis Nery…I want all those guys.” continued the 28-year old Pasillas . “I want to challenge myself against the best, these are the top guys in my division and when they return to action, I am ready and willing to fight them as soon as possible.”

Read more articles about: Victor Pasillas

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.