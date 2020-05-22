TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: “You’re just another opponent”

22 May 2020
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua has labelled Tyson Fury “just another opponent” after the self-styled Gypsy King predicted he would “batter” Joshua in their proposed four-belt unification bout.

Early negotiations are underway to match WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua with his WBC counterpart Fury providing they both come through victorious in their upcoming bouts against Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder respectively.

The proposed Joshua-Fury fight would likely have to wait until audiences are permitted to attend boxing cards again to maximise the substantial revenue stream from the live gate.

Last week Fury insisted he would “batter” Joshua, but the unified champion mocked those claims.

“You know what? There will be even bigger [fights in my career] because I’m not going anywhere,” Joshua said on Instagram Live.

“I’m here to make history. I’m hungry, I’m fired up, Fury’s just another opponent at the end of the day.

“It’s going to be big for everyone else but I’ve got to keep myself together and I look at Fury like he’s just another fighter.”

Joshua, who defeated conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr on points in December, says he learned a lot from his first career loss to the Mexican-American at Madison Square Garden last June and that it has only made him a hungrier fighter.

“Yeah in terms of the spectacle, the trash talk, two juggernauts coming together, I can’t wait,” he continued.

“I’ve tasted what being on top of that mountain tastes like, I’ve tasted what being knocked off tastes like and I’ve climbed back up.

“Whoever steps in front of me now will know I’m not looking to go back down.

“When I’m fighting Pulev or when the opportunity to fight Fury for the WBC for the they’re going to see what it’s like for a man to lose it all and won it back, a man that’s experienced those turbulences doesn’t want to go through that again.”

