Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: “You’re just another opponent”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua has labelled Tyson Fury “just another opponent” after the self-styled Gypsy King predicted he would “batter” Joshua in their proposed four-belt unification bout.

Early negotiations are underway to match WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua with his WBC counterpart Fury providing they both come through victorious in their upcoming bouts against Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder respectively.

The proposed Joshua-Fury fight would likely have to wait until audiences are permitted to attend boxing cards again to maximise the substantial revenue stream from the live gate.

See Also

Last week Fury insisted he would “batter” Joshua, but the unified champion mocked those claims.

“You know what? There will be even bigger [fights in my career] because I’m not going anywhere,” Joshua said on Instagram Live.

“I’m here to make history. I’m hungry, I’m fired up, Fury’s just another opponent at the end of the day.

“It’s going to be big for everyone else but I’ve got to keep myself together and I look at Fury like he’s just another fighter.”

Joshua, who defeated conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr on points in December, says he learned a lot from his first career loss to the Mexican-American at Madison Square Garden last June and that it has only made him a hungrier fighter.

“Yeah in terms of the spectacle, the trash talk, two juggernauts coming together, I can’t wait,” he continued.

“I’ve tasted what being on top of that mountain tastes like, I’ve tasted what being knocked off tastes like and I’ve climbed back up.

“Whoever steps in front of me now will know I’m not looking to go back down.

“When I’m fighting Pulev or when the opportunity to fight Fury for the WBC for the they’re going to see what it’s like for a man to lose it all and won it back, a man that’s experienced those turbulences doesn’t want to go through that again.”

Read more articles about: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.