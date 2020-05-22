TwitterFacebook

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman battle

22 May 2020
Demsey-McKean
Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean. Photo credit: David Nielsen
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Rising Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean 18-0 (12) is demanding a shot at trans-Tasman rival and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21).

McKean is looking to land the assignment ahead of fellow Aussie Lucas Browne 29-2 (25).

The 6-foot-6 southpaw, who goes by the nickname ‘Tower of Terror’, believes he has the size and style to upset Parker in his planned New Zealand homecoming in August.

“We wouldn’t be chasing that fight so much, if we didn’t think so,” McKean told Sky Sports.

“He hasn’t looked the best in his last few outings either. I think he struggled even to put away Alex Leapai, a couple of fights ago. I’ve done a lot of rounds with Alex Leapai as well.

“I’ve had the more lively opposition, compared to his last few outings. If you pick Lucas Browne after that, it’s kind of getting beyond a joke. Lucas Browne did the yards years ago, but he’s 41, and he’s at the end of his tether.

“He hasn’t looked good for a couple of years either.”

Promoter Angelo Di Carlo has held preliminary discussions with Parker’s manager David Higgins with a view to securing the fight.

“We’ve got a kid who is rated in two divisions. He had three kickboxing fights. I think two MMA fights. Never been defeated in his life, so he’s hungry, a good puncher,” Di Carlo told Sky Sports.

“Very tall, he’s 6’6”, a massive man. He’s had no amateur fights, but he moves better than the top amateurs.

“I think that style, with Joseph Parker, would suit him down to the ground. The only southpaw he (Parker) has fought as a pro is (Jason) Bergman, and Bergman is only a journeyman, really.

“I see it as an opportunity for that signature fight. I’ve been promoting 20 years, so I’m well aware that we need that signature name, and I believe Parker is that signature.”

Victory over Parker would provide McKean with an international launching pad for the 29-year-old Queenslander, especially if he became the first man to stop the sturdy Kiwi.

“That would obviously do massive things for me,” said McKean. “It would open up doors on the world scene, over in the UK and America.

“Being a southpaw as well, I think it’s a huge advantage, and I’m obviously backing my power as well to stop everyone.

“We all know in the heavyweight division, it only takes one punch too. I think I can catch him with a nice, big looping left hand, which I have done in the past against some guys.

“Yes, he does have a good chin. He’s just got to get caught flush.”

