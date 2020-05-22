TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte claims he “bashed” Tyson Fury and dropped him “multiple times” in sparring

22 May 2020
dillianwhyte
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: BBC
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) is ramping up the pressure on Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to defend his WBC heavyweight crown against him, claiming he dropped the self-styled Gypsy King “on multiple occasions” in sparring.

Whyte has been installed as the mandatory challenger for the green belt, but Fury has until next February to face him.

Fury is expected to directly into a rematch with Deontay Wilder to round out their trilogy when boxing resumes before a potential four-belt unification bout with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

Whyte, 32, who is waiting for his fight against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin to be rescheduled, says Fury needs to stop talking and simply make the fight.

“He just needs to stop talking rubbish and let’s have a go. It will be a major fight. Let’s have it out,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“He’s the one that come out and said he beat me up in the gym and stuff like that. I can tell you now, that didn’t happen. I don’t like telling sparring stories, but people in the game know. They know about me.

“Well, me and Tyson Fury sparred and I bashed him about and dropped him on multiple occasions. Simple as that.

“If I was such an easy fight, why is he not in any rush to fight me? He said before beating Wilder, when I beat Wilder, I’m going to give Dillian Whyte his title shot. He just talks rubbish.

“This is war, let’s go.”

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn added his support for the bout.

“Whyte has been ordered that he must fight for the WBC title before the end of February, so that is a major problem for them [Fury],” he told Sky Sports.

“If, for some reason, Wilder is not available to fight Fury, then Whyte must get that fight now. Why not?

“It’s an unbelievable fight, two Brits fighting for the WBC title. Then a cast-iron certainty of two Brits fighting for the undisputed championship in 2021.

“I would love to see Fury step-up and fight Whyte, but I understand he has contractual obligations with Wilder.

“Dillian is right in the mix and we will fight his corner. We’ve been promised by the WBC and we expect them to stand by it. We’ve done all we can, in that respect.”

