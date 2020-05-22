TwitterFacebook

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III but insists on live gate

22 May 2020
Turar-Kazangapov
Golovkin had Alvarez back-peddling for much of the second half of their first fight.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is still hopeful of making a third fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) and Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (25) on the other side of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Alvarez was expected to face Billy Joe Saunders at super middleweight on Cinco de Mayo weekend before the coronavirus pandemic shut down boxing, while Golovkin was headed into a mandatory title defence against Kamil Szeremeta.

Hearn says that he would like to match up Alvarez and Golovkin immediately as soon as boxing returns.

“We know that when DAZN signed Canelo and also signed Gennadiy Golovkin, the plan was always to create that trilogy fight,” Hearn said to the Pug and Copp Podcast. “It’s one of the biggest fights in boxing.

“Last year in his fight at Madison Square Garden, in his comeback fight, Gennady Golovkin was accepting the fact that he was going to fight Canelo Alvarez. Now that fight couldn’t get made. There was a plan put in place.

“Between ourselves, DAZN, and Gennadiy Golovkin to fight for the vacant IBF title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in which he [GGG] gave us the fight of the year, and also gave us a heart attack in the process, then to have a mandatory defense against Szeremeta.

“Both of those fights are signed. Szeremeta has a signed contract to fight Gennadiy Golovkin because Canelo Alvarez wasn’t going to face him. Of course, with everything that’s going on now, DAZN would like in an ideal world for Gennadiy Golovkin to go straight into a Canelo Alvarez fight.”

The viability of Alvarez-Golovkin III rests on when live crowds are again permitted to attend boxing matches.

“It all relates back to the live gate, doesn’t it?” Hearn said. “There’s no way that Gennadiy Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez can take place without a live gate.

“So we let those guys fight at the back end of the year, and then we book it in Cinco de Mayo for Gennady Golovkin against Canelo III.

“At least we know by Cinco de Mayo next year that we’ll fill up the T-Mobile or the Cowboy’s Stadium wherever it’s going to be. The world will be back to normal.

“I think Golovkin feels, ‘Wait a minute. I wanted that fight [against Canelo] in September, and you told me, ‘no,’ and you mapped out a plan for me, which I accepted, and now you want me to step up and fight Canelo again.’

“So he wants that fight badly, but he also wants to deliver for DAZN as well.”

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III but insists on live gate

