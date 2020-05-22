TwitterFacebook

USA Boxing pays tribute to True Patriot Robert Carmody – 1964 Olympic bronze medalist & Soldier killed in Vietnam

22 May 2020
USA Flag
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

People all across the United States will rightfully pay respect to fallen military men and women during this Memorial Day weekend. One true American Patriot that USA Boxing will remember forever is 1964 Olympic bronze medalist Robert “Butterball” Carmody, who was killed in action three years later at the height of the Vietnam War.

Born in 1938, Carmody learned to fight on the streets of Brooklyn, where he lived before joining the U.S. Army in 1957, and where he took his first boxing lesson. A natural-born fighter, he was selected to represent the 11th Airborne Division, even after it was deployed to Germany, after he had earned his airborne wings, and Robert developed into a record 4-time All-Army flyweight champion.

Carmody also captured top honors at the 1962 International Military Sports Council and earned a bronze medal in 1963 at the prestigious Pan American Games. At the 1964 Olympic Boxing Trials, held at the famous New York’s World’s Fair, he upset flyweight favorite Melvin Miller to earn a spot on the 1964 USA Olympic Boxing Team.

See Also

At the Olympics, Carmody became a close friend of heavyweight Joe Frazier, the lone American to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The smallest and biggest men on the Olympic Team were buddies. Frazier, of course, went on to become a Hall of Fame heavyweight champion, who was inducted into the USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame this past December.

“He’s the type of guy you really need,” Frazier said in a 2006 ESPN.com interview. “I had some hard times, things was rough, but he was a guy that helped you out a lot. I loved him like a brother.”

Hampered by a bruised hand, the 5′ 2″, 112-pound Carmody had a bye in the opening round, knocked out Nam Singh Thapa (Nepal) in his first fight, took a decision (4-1) versus Otto Babiasch (Germany), and lost in the semifinals by way of a questionable decision (1-4) to the eventual Olympic champion, Fernando Atzon (Italy).

Although he never publicly complained about the decision that may have cost him an Olympic gold medal, Carmody was visibly upset as he headed to the locker room, when General William Westmoreland hollered to him, “Good job, soldier!” Carmody, though, turned and reportedly yelled back, “You dumb son of a bitch!”

After the Olympics, Carmody retired from amateur boxing with a 128-12 record, returned home and rather than turn pro, he decided to stay in the U.S. Army, training a few teams at the International Military Sports Council, including the U.S. Army squad.

Strings were pulled for the 10-year military veteran, because of his imposing status as an Olympic bronze medalist, he didn’t have to go with his 199th Light Infantry Brigade when it was deployed to Vietnam. But even though he wasn’t combat trained, due to his training as a boxer, Carmody insisted on deploying with his unit on June of 1967, the day his son, Robert Carmody, Jr. was born.

A few weeks later, Staff Sergeant Carmody’s unit. D Troop of the U.S. 17th Calvary Regiment was on a routine six-man foot patrol north of Saigon. They were ambushed by Viet Cong guerillas and five of the six U.S. soldiers were killed, including Carmody, who was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star for valor. He became the first Olympic boxing medalist to die in combat.

USA Boxing Alumni Association

Created to champion lifelong, mutually beneficial relationships between USA Boxing and its alumni, — boxers, officials, coaches and boxing fans — The Alumni Association connects generations of champions, inspiring and giving back to USA Boxing’s future boxing champions, in and out of the ring.

The USA Boxing Alumni Association is open to anyone who has a love for boxing and would like to stay connected with amateur boxing. Members are granted access to a wide variety of special events hosted by the Alumni Association, including its annual USA Boxing Alumni Association Hall of Fame reception.

To join the Alumni Association, simply register at alumni@usaboxing.org for a $40.00 per year membership fee. New members will receive a T-shirt, key-chain and e-wallet.

“Robert Carmody’s selflessness and character extends far beyond our sport of Olympic-style amateur boxing,” said Chris Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Director. “A warrior in the ring, a hero outside of the ring – he showed the world the very best of what USA Boxing has to offer, and the USA Boxing Alumni Association looks forward to keeping his legacy alive.”

“On this Memorial Day, USA Boxing wants to recognize and honor our fallen heroes who have gave their lives in defense of our country, like Robert Carmody,” stated USA Boxing Executive Director Mike McAtee. “On this Memorial Day, I think it is important to also recognize all who have served in our military, which Billy Ray Cyrus stated, ‘All gave some and some gave all.’ Thank you for your service, we will never forget.”

Olympic Bronze Medal winner to Bronze Star recipient, Robert Carmody was a fighter true and true, as well as a man of tremendous honor, and a legitimate hero.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury:

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: "You're just another…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman battle

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman…

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III but insists on live gate

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III…

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the ring

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the…

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez set to clash in September

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tributes flow for Aussie boxing hero Hector Thompson

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

Tyson Fury: Fat, ugly, bald and unstoppable

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: "You're just another…

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury:

Anthony Joshua has labelled Tyson Fury “just another opponent” after the self-styled Gypsy King predicted he would “batter” Joshua in their proposed four-belt unification bout. Early negotiations are underway to match WBA, WBO and IBF champion Jos…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman battle

Rising Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean 18-0 (12) is demanding a shot at trans-Tasman rival and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21). McKean is looking to land the assignment ahead of fellow Aussie Lucas Browne 29-2 (25). …

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III…

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III but insists on live gate

Promoter Eddie Hearn is still hopeful of making a third fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) and Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (25) on the other side of the global coronavirus pandemic. Alvarez was expected to face Billy Joe Saunders at supe…

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the…

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the ring

Anthony Joshua has backed Mike Tyson’s plans for a comeback. The 53-year-old Tyson, who last fought professionally 15 years ago, has been teasing a comeback with a series of short training clips on social media. Old foe Evander Holyfield, 57, a…

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) has lashed out at Floyd Mayweather after video emerged on social media showing his promoter and mentor training rival lightweight Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15). The 25-year-old from Baltimore reacted angrily in …

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao…

Danny Garcia looking forward to fall return against Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr

Danny Garcia expects to face either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr in the fall. The 32-year-old welterweight last fought in January when he defeated southpaw Ivan Redkach on points over 12 rounds. WBA champion Pacquiao is a southpaw, as is W…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US