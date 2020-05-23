Dereck Chisora ready to help Alexander Povetkin prepare for Dillian Whyte

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has revealed he is prepared to help Alexander Povetkin prepare for his fight against Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18).

Chisora, who has lost two close fights to Whyte, says he would be happy to travel to Russia to help the veteran prepare ahead of their heavyweight clash.

“I’ve already said to Povetkin that, if he needs me, I’ll come and help him. I’ll fly to Russia,” Chisora told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports.

“He said that he’d get me a private jet to come. Povetkin is my boy.”

Chisora says he doesn’t care what fellow Brit Whyte thinks about him helping out his opponent.

“I don’t care,” he said. “The Russian has already spoken to me and said: ‘When it’s time I’ll send a plane to pick you up and you can help me train’.

“I’m down for that.”

Brixton’s Whyte, 32, laughed off Chisora’s comments.

“It’s Dereck being Dereck. He’s good at talking his way into an ass-whooping,” he told Sky Sports.

“The first time he said it was close. The second time I cleaned his clock. The knockout I gave him was one of the worst you will see in boxing.

“I ain’t got no beef with Dereck. I’m cool with the guy but clearly he has a vendetta.

“Derek is a stepping-stone and I’ve stepped over him twice already. If he wants to be brutally knocked out again, I’ll take some easy money!

“If he beats Oleksandr Usyk and there’s a belt on the line, I’d gladly take the belt off of him.”

Chisora dropped a split decision to Whyte in December 2016 and was stopped in 11 rounds in a back-and-forth battle in their rematch two years later.

The 36-year-old Londoner insists a third fight will happen.

“It is going to happen,” Chisora said. “The United Kingdom would want to watch that again.

“I’m open to any fight. As long as I can lace up the gloves I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll anytime.”

