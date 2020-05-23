TwitterFacebook

Devin Haney tells Gervonta Davis to mind his own business after training with Floyd Mayweather

23 May 2020
devin-haney (2)_1
Devin 'The Dream' Haney
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) should mind his own business and focus on his own career.

Southpaw Davis, 25, was ropeable when he learned that his lightweight rival Haney was training with his promoter and mentor Floyd Mayweather.

“He should worry about himself,” the 21-year-old Haney said to iFL TV. “What I’m doing has nothing to do with him. What Floyd and I have going on has nothing to do with him.

See Also

“I knew Floyd before Gervonta even knew Floyd. Our relationship has been going on for many years. I first knew Floyd when I was nine years old. He has someone that he’s going to fight next in Leo Santa Cruz. He should be focused on what he’s doing.

“What I’m doing shouldn’t worry him.”

Mayweather commented on the training sessions on social media, praising Haney for his dedication in the gym.

“The thing I like about @realdevinhaney is that he is willing to do whatever it takes to be great and I encourage all young fighters to do the same,” Mayweather said on Instagram.

Haney has been working out at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas for the past week.

“It’s been going on for a couple of days now. The first day we worked out it was all over Instagram and stuff like that,” Haney said.

“I mean me and Floyd have talked on numerous occasions. As you saw there’s numerous videos of me and him working in the gym showing me different tips. So we finally got in a real training session and it went well.

“As of now we haven’t spoken on anything, anything long-term, but you know whenever Floyd can give me tips and work with me he always does so I have to thank him for that.

“Floyd knows so much of the game. He’s accomplished so much, he’s been in the game for so long. He became world champion the year that I was born, so there’s so much that he can teach me and I learned so much.

“I definitely feel like it was destiny. I’ve worked with Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Sr, Roger and now Floyd Jr so it was definitely destiny and I’m very thankful for this. It’s still unbelievable to me.”

Haney believes Mayweather could still make a comeback after retiring three years ago, but says he doesn’t have any inside running on his future plans.

“We haven’t spoken about that,” he said. “Is he in shape to come back? Of course. We train for so long and we go 30 to 40 minutes on the pads straight.

“Could Floyd come back? Of course. Just with his IQ he has, I think he could come back.

“Will he? I don’t know.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Mike Tyson set to announce name of mystery opponent this week

Mike Tyson set to announce name of mystery opponent this…

Devin Haney tells Gervonta Davis to mind his own business after training with Floyd Mayweather

Devin Haney tells Gervonta Davis to mind his own business…

Dereck Chisora ready to help Alexander Povetkin prepare for Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora ready to help Alexander Povetkin prepare for Dillian…

Dillian Whyte claims he “bashed” Tyson Fury and dropped him “multiple times” in sparring

Dillian Whyte claims he “bashed” Tyson Fury and dropped him…

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury:

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: "You're just another…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman battle

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman…

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III but insists on live gate

Eddie Hearn working on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III…

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the ring

Anthony Joshua wants to see Mike Tyson return to the…

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

Gervonta Davis challenges Floyd Mayweather following Devin Haney training clip

TOP STORIES

Mike Tyson set to announce name of mystery opponent this…

Mike Tyson set to announce name of mystery opponent this week

Mike Tyson will confirm the name of his mystery opponent for a charity boxing match this week. Speculation has been rife that Tyson will take on old foe Evander Holyfield, who beat him twice in the 1990s including in the infamous ‘bite fight’ that…

Devin Haney tells Gervonta Davis to mind his own business…

Devin Haney tells Gervonta Davis to mind his own business after training with Floyd Mayweather

Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) should mind his own business and focus on his own career. Southpaw Davis, 25, was ropeable when he learned that his lightweight rival Haney was training with his promoter and m…

Dereck Chisora ready to help Alexander Povetkin prepare for Dillian…

Dereck Chisora ready to help Alexander Povetkin prepare for Dillian Whyte

Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has revealed he is prepared to help Alexander Povetkin prepare for his fight against Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18). Chisora, who has lost two close fights to Whyte, says he would be happy to travel to Russia to help the veteran …

Dillian Whyte claims he “bashed” Tyson Fury and dropped him…

Dillian Whyte claims he “bashed” Tyson Fury and dropped him “multiple times” in sparring

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) is ramping up the pressure on Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to defend his WBC heavyweight crown against him, claiming he dropped the self-styled Gypsy King “on multiple occasions” in sparring. Whyte has been installed as the manda…

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury: "You're just another…

Anthony Joshua sends message to Tyson Fury:

Anthony Joshua has labelled Tyson Fury “just another opponent” after the self-styled Gypsy King predicted he would “batter” Joshua in their proposed four-belt unification bout. Early negotiations are underway to match WBA, WBO and IBF champion Jos…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman…

Demsey McKean sees himself knocking out Joseph Parker in trans-Tasman battle

Rising Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean 18-0 (12) is demanding a shot at trans-Tasman rival and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21). McKean is looking to land the assignment ahead of fellow Aussie Lucas Browne 29-2 (25). …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US