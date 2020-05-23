Devin Haney tells Gervonta Davis to mind his own business after training with Floyd Mayweather

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) should mind his own business and focus on his own career.

Southpaw Davis, 25, was ropeable when he learned that his lightweight rival Haney was training with his promoter and mentor Floyd Mayweather.

“He should worry about himself,” the 21-year-old Haney said to iFL TV. “What I’m doing has nothing to do with him. What Floyd and I have going on has nothing to do with him.

“I knew Floyd before Gervonta even knew Floyd. Our relationship has been going on for many years. I first knew Floyd when I was nine years old. He has someone that he’s going to fight next in Leo Santa Cruz. He should be focused on what he’s doing.

“What I’m doing shouldn’t worry him.”

Mayweather commented on the training sessions on social media, praising Haney for his dedication in the gym.

“The thing I like about @realdevinhaney is that he is willing to do whatever it takes to be great and I encourage all young fighters to do the same,” Mayweather said on Instagram.

Haney has been working out at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas for the past week.

“It’s been going on for a couple of days now. The first day we worked out it was all over Instagram and stuff like that,” Haney said.

“I mean me and Floyd have talked on numerous occasions. As you saw there’s numerous videos of me and him working in the gym showing me different tips. So we finally got in a real training session and it went well.

“As of now we haven’t spoken on anything, anything long-term, but you know whenever Floyd can give me tips and work with me he always does so I have to thank him for that.

“Floyd knows so much of the game. He’s accomplished so much, he’s been in the game for so long. He became world champion the year that I was born, so there’s so much that he can teach me and I learned so much.

“I definitely feel like it was destiny. I’ve worked with Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Sr, Roger and now Floyd Jr so it was definitely destiny and I’m very thankful for this. It’s still unbelievable to me.”

Haney believes Mayweather could still make a comeback after retiring three years ago, but says he doesn’t have any inside running on his future plans.

“We haven’t spoken about that,” he said. “Is he in shape to come back? Of course. We train for so long and we go 30 to 40 minutes on the pads straight.

“Could Floyd come back? Of course. Just with his IQ he has, I think he could come back.

“Will he? I don’t know.”

