Mike Tyson set to announce name of mystery opponent this week

24 May 2020
Mike Tyson. Photo credit: AP
Anthony Cocks

Mike Tyson will confirm the name of his mystery opponent for a charity boxing match this week.

Speculation has been rife that Tyson will take on old foe Evander Holyfield, who beat him twice in the 1990s including in the infamous ‘bite fight’ that saw the ‘baddest man on the planet’ disqualified after gnawing off part of Holyfield’s ear.

Shannon Briggs has also claimed he’s a lock for the fight with the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Tyson refused to reveal who the opponent will be when asked by Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio show.

“Nah, nah, we got many guys,” he said. “Listen we’ve got so many guys that want to do this man.

“We’re in calls, we’re doing business with guys right now. You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out. Sometime this week, we’ll have the contract done.

“And whatever money we get, it’s going to somebody else. I’m not going to make any money – probably the company, my wife because she’s partners with me, she’ll make some probably. But my money is going [to charity].”

Tyson has been sharing videos of himself in training on social media. The short clips have whetted the appetite of fans to see his return, even at 53 after 15 years out of the ring.

He sees the fight as an opportunity to help the less fortunate.

“I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt in my life,” Tyson said. “God has been merciful to me man. I’m gonna get on with it, I’m looking good. Yo Wayne, I’m 230 [pounds] right now!

“Man I’m just getting ready you know, I’m just getting ready to help some people out who are less fortunate than me. I’m gonna do this charity event.

“I’m going to take this money and help these homeless and we’re going to help these addicted brothers.

“Because I’ve been homeless and I’ve been addicted so I know the struggle. Not many people have survived like I did.”

