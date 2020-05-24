Tyson Fury urges caution about potential Anthony Joshua bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has warned fans against getting their hopes up for an all-British clash with unified champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

The 31-year-old Fury dominated Deontay Wilder in their rematch in February, stopping him in seven one-sided rounds.

WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua, 30, regained his titles with boxing masterclass in his rematch against Any Ruiz Jr in December.

Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time to close off their trilogy. The fight was originally expected to take place in Las Vegas on July 18 before the global coronavirus pandemic effectively postponed boxing worldwide.

Joshua has a mandatory title defence due against Kubrat Pulev.

Both boxers will need to be victorious will for the Joshua-Fury clash to take place.

“If I get knocked out by Deontay Wilder, then [the Joshua fight] won’t be on, will it,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“It will be another fight with Wilder and so forth and so on. If he loses to Pulev, so close, but so far away.

“In heavyweight boxing, you can never count your chickens before they hatch, so one fight at a time. One victory at a time.

“All going well, god willing, we get on the big fight with me and Joshua, the all-British showdown and I can give the fans what they want to see, especially the British fans.

“It will be the biggest fight since I believe Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno. It was a while ago, Cardiff Arms Park.”

