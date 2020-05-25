TwitterFacebook

Why Mike Tyson's Comeback Is Little To Get Excited For

25 May 2020
Lee Daley

Lee has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years.

The internet has been buzzing over the last couple of weeks about Mike Tyson’s claims of returning to boxing.

The 53 year old has seemingly been busy in the gym training and getting into shape after side by side comparison photos have emerged recently. Video footage of Tyson hitting pads and looking sharp have upped the excitement of the fans even more.

A 53 year old Mike Tyson shows off his new physique.

Evander Holyfield has also expressed interest in competing in exhibition bouts and has been getting himself into shape. But the man who holds the record for being the youngest ever heavyweight champion has put rumours to rest of him facing Holyfield. At least right away.

Tyson said, “Na, na we got many guys. Listen we’ve got so many guys that want to do this, man.

“We’re in calls, we’re doing business with guys right now. You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out. Some time this week we’ll have the contract done.

“And whatever money we get, it’s going to somebody else. I’m not going to make any money – probably the company, my wife because she’s partners with me, she’ll make some probably. But my money is going [to charity].

Mike has also stated that a boxing comeback should be merely taken as a bit of light-hearted fun.

“I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt in my life. God has been merciful to me man. I’m gonna get on with it, I’m looking good. Yo Wayne, I’m 230 [pounds] right now!

“Man I’m just getting ready you know, I’m just getting ready to help some people out who are less fortunate than me. I’m gonna do this charity event.

“I’m going to take this money and help these homeless and we’re going to help these addicted brothers.

“Because I’ve been homeless and I’ve been addicted so I know the struggle. Not many people have survived like I did.”

Will Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson conclude their dealings with a third fight sometime down the road?

So, it does seem as if the fans needs to temper their expectations a little as excitable discussions continue to take place in regards to how well Tyson would do against the current crop of heavyweight boxers. I’m not trying to be a pessimist here. I am a realist. And I know reality can be dull sometimes in comparison to what we want to imagine because our imagination have no limits. But objectively those guys have had their day and nobody can beat father time. As we age, our reflexes dull as does our endurance levels. Looking good hitting pads is fine but they don’t hit back. And they do not indicate how long one can work like that for, especially in Holyfield and Tyson’s age range.

If Holyfield and Tyson were to eventually square off against one another in a light-hearted exhibition match then I would be fine with that. Anything more serious, such as competing in the professional ranks, is probably doomed to fail despite how both of them may feel at this current time.

As Mike once said, “everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

