Oleksandr Usyk tells Dereck Chisora he can’t hit what he can’t see

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Oleksandr Usyk has laughed off Dereck Chisora’s plan to attack him with relentless aggression, saying the British veteran won’t be able to find him in the ring.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw will be having his second fight at heavyweight after unifying all four major titles at cruiserweight in 2018.

The fight is waiting to be rescheduled with promoter Eddie Hearn saying it’s likely to take place overseas.

See Also

Chisora 32-9 (23) and his manager David Haye have questioned how Usyk will hold up under Chisora’s pressure, but Usyk says he’s seen it all before.

“Normally I face this kind of plan, every fight,” Usyk 17-0 (13) told Sky Sports. “If you want to hit the target, you need to see the target, because he can throw as much punches as you can, but you need to land them into the target.”

Olympic gold medallist Usyk admitted he holds Chisora in high regard.

“When I was an amateur, I was watching his fights as a heavyweight, with [Vitali] Klitschko, David Haye, and I was thinking ‘wow’, such great guys somewhere far away, and now I’m going to box one of those great guys myself,” he said.

Chisora, 36, has enjoyed a late-career resurgence with three straight victories including a fourth-round knockout of David Price following his 11th round stoppage loss to Dillian Whyte in a close fight in December 2018.

“I’m going to focus on what I do. I’m going to focus by going in the ring, and start looking for my man, and that’s it,” Chisora said.

“He’s going to dance around, but we’ve got certain things we’ve been practicing on and things we’ve been doing every day. It will pay off.”

Read more articles about: Dereck Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.