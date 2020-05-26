Tyson Fury warns knockout loss to Deontay Wilder could derail Anthony Joshua plans

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury remains hopeful his third bout against Deontay Wilder will take place this year ahead of a proposed two-fight series against Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Fury, 31, dominated his American rival in their rematch in February, stopping him in seven one-sided rounds to become the WBC heavyweight champion.

Wilder enacted the immediate rematch clause in his contract with the fight set down for July 18 before the global coronavirus pandemic hit.

The fight is now expected to take place in the last quarter of 2020.

Boxing is expected to return in America next month while Britain is targeting July with bouts to be held minus crowds.

Fury says he is happy to fight anywhere in the world.

“I can travel back to America, President Trump has lifted the athlete ban but people can’t travel,” he said to the Mirror.

“We’ll find a place we can have a live gate; I’ll fight once this year and it will be with a live audience.

“All these countries are trying to be big players so they want the biggest fights.

“I have a bag and I will travel. Most of my big fights haven’t been in the UK, they’ve been in Germany and America; wherever the fight takes place, I’ll be happy to travel there.”

WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua will need to get past mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev before the Fury fight can happen.

Despite his dominance over Wilder last time out, Fury has warned it was no time for complacency.

“What happens if I get sparked out by Wilder in the rematch?” he said.

“If lockdown finishes and we get a vaccine and the world gets back to normal I can see two fights with Joshua next year, assuming I get past Wilder, which is not a given.

“If I don’t prepare like I did last time, like a Trojan warrior with no Diet Cokes, then I can’t see myself winning again.

“If I go into this camp taking it lightly, Deontay Wilder will most probably knock me into next week.

“I’ve got to approach it as if I didn’t beat him the first time or the second time and that I’m very, very hungry.”

