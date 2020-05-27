TwitterFacebook

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

Mike Tyson with Roy Jones Jr.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr has revealed he prepared to fight anyone over the age of 50.

His comments come after the 53-year-old Mike Tyson announced his plan to fight an exhibition bout for charity and Evander Holyfield, 57, following suit.

Jones last fought in 2018, a 10-round unanimous decision win over Scott Sigmon at cruiserweight in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida where he now trains boxers.

“Let me tell you one thing, just so you all know,” Jones, 51, said on Instagram Live.

“I don’t really mess with people too much. I don’t like to bother nobody. I’m getting older, I love trying to pass what I know down to these guys so they can take what I did, what I knew, and try to add and build on to it.

“Chris Eubank, Shady [Gamhour], whole class of them, trying just to pass to them what I know and let them add what I know to what they do.

“But, if people bothering me – and I’ve had a few people bothering me lately. I ain’t gonna say a lot of names, but some pretty strong, big guys trying to bully me around.

“I don’t like being bullied. I will fight you. I know I’m 51 but I will fight somebody over 50.

“And I ain’t scared to fight nobody, nowhere, at no time. Headgear, no headgear, I don’t care. So just be aware and be careful what you say.”

At one stage there was talk of Jones moving up to heavyweight to face Tyson when they were both actively fighting.

Former two-weight world champion Andre Ward told the Joe Rogan Experience podcast: “There was a Tyson fight on the table, and I believe I’m accurate when I say this it was somewhere around $40m guaranteed.

“There was an upside too. You stay at heavyweight, keep the weight on, and Tyson wasn’t quite Tyson at that time.

“He was still dangerous, but he wasn’t quite Tyson. I think they were working towards it. What I heard was Roy wanted more money.

“Roy somehow said, ‘No, the fight will be there down the road’ and put his attention to Antonio Tarver, and the rest is history.”

