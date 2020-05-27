Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he was offered the opportunity to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout for charity.

Fury, who was named after the youngest heavyweight champion in history, revealed he was approached by Tyson’s team to BT Sport.

The 53-year-old Tyson has posted a series of training videos to social media 15 years since he last stepped into a prize ring.

See Also

The self-proclaimed ‘baddest man on the planet’ has been linked to a third fight with old rival Evander Holyfield, 57, who twice defeated Tyson in the mid-90s including in the infamous ‘bite fight’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I had a phone call saying ‘would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I said ‘hell yeah’, but I don’t think anything’s materialised out of it,” Fury said.

“They’re both old now so they’re a bit long in the teeth but then who am I to say anything about what anyone’s capable of?

“I wouldn’t try to kill anybody’s dreams of doing anything they want if they’re both medically fit to fight then let them do what they’ve got to do. It’s their life, not mine.”

Fury has a contractual obligation to face former world titleholder Deontay Wilder in a rematch to close off their trilogy when boxing resumes.

The 31-year-old Brit dominated Wilder en route to a seventh-round stoppage in February.

“I’ve got a rematch clause with Deontay Wilder, who apparently wants $10 million to step aside, but I don’t think it’s true because I haven’t heard it from Deontay Wilder,” Fury said.

“But the fact of the matter is I wouldn’t give him 10 quid, I’d rather punch his teeth in for a second time.

“After I beat Deontay Wilder, I’m going to fight Joshua for all the belts. And after I beat Joshua then I’ll probably have a rematch with him, give him another chance to get his belts back.

“Then, and only then, may Dillian Whyte get a chance at fighting me. But there’s no fights happening, especially with me at the moment. There’s no point trying to call me out because it’s ridiculous.”

The global coronavirus pandemic has halted boxing for the time being, with tentative steps being made to host shows without live crowds.

Fury says he can’t see big fights happening without a live gate.

“I don’t think any of the big fights can happen without a crowd,” he said.

“If I was going to do a big fight in an empty hall or in someone’s front room, back garden or wherever, it wouldn’t feel like it was a real fight, it would feel like a training session.

“I’m not sure how it would all pan out. I don’t think I could do it but never say never.”

Read more articles about: Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.