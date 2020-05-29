CES Boxing offer Mike Tyson a seven figure sum to fight Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES), founded and operated by veteran boxing promoter Jimmy Burchfield, Sr., is offering “Iron” Mike Tyson $1,000,000 to square-off with Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano, plus a percentage of closed circuit receipts to be negotiated, as well a $200,000 donation to whatever charity Tyson’s wife prefers.

Jimmy Burchfield, Sr., known as “The Hardest Working Promoter in Combat Sports”

“If Mike Tyson is serious about making a comeback,” Burchfield said, “we’re prepared to make him a legitimate offer to fight Cusumano in a 6 or 8-round fight, whichever Mike chooses. After three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, boxing fans are hungry to watch real fights, not exhibitions. Tyson is a boxer and a damn good one at that! He’s not a bare-knuckle fighter or wrestler. A real boxing match is what we’re interested in promoting!”

Tyson (50-6, 49 KOs) hasn’t officially fought since June 11, 2005.

The 6′ 4″ Cusumano (18-3, 16 KOs) is an Italian heavyweight who fights out of Carini, Sicily.

CES needs to make sure that Tyson is medically cleared before proceeding. His complete medical exam results are required by CES to be submitted with a June 25, 2020 deadline. The date and venue for Tyson vs. Cusumano is to be determined, but open to negotiations once CES has spoken to Tyson or his representatives.

“Cusumano will be a true gauge for Tyson’s first fight in 15 years,” Burchfield added. “This is a fight boxing fans want to see, not an exhibition, because it will let everyone know exactly where he’s at today and whether or not he can truly challenge a (Tyson) Fury, (Anthony) Joshua, or (Deontay) Wilder. We’re ready to negotiate in good faith right now.”

CES has been promoting boxing events for nearly 30 years and its stable of fighters has included 5-time world champion Vinny Paz, who was a very close teammate of Tyson’s when they were amateurs, 3-time world titlist Chad Dawson, Peter Manfredo, Jr., Ray Olivieria, Jason Estrada, Matt Godfrey, Gary “Tiger” Balletto, and Matt Remillard, among the more notables.

