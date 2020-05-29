TwitterFacebook

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

29 May 2020
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has revealed he wants to compete in a mixed martial arts bout while he waits for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to be rescheduled.

Chisora was scheduled to face the former undisputed cruiserweight champion on May 23 in London before the fight was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old has approached his manager David Haye to find him a fight with mixed martial arts promotion Bellator within the next two months.

“We are trying to sort dates for June or July,” Chisora told BBC Sport.

“I see others do it and say ‘I want to try it one day’. Since Usyk has been postponed for a while, then if there’s a way I can do that for the time being.

“We’re waiting to see the date they give us for Usyk but if there’s a bigger gap we’re going to jump into Bellator straight away.”

Earlier this week news broke that Chisora’s British rival Dillian Whyte is considering a mixed martial arts fight against UFC star Francis Ngannou this year.

Whyte 27-1 (18) was scheduled to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) before the coronavirus effectively shut down boxing worldwide. The fight is yet to be rescheduled.

“I never really thought we would take this too seriously, but in the last week we have to take this seriously,” Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

“The aim for Dillian Whyte is to become a world boxing champion, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Dillian Whyte against Ngannou towards the end of this year. Obviously we know Povetkin is next, but whether it’s October, November, December.

“I’m going to be reaching out to Dana White and saying: ‘Tell me how this works? Can we actually do this? Are we doing it in a ring? Are we doing it in a cage? Are we doing one round of each?’

“It’s really got a lot of momentum and a lot of promise. I think there’s a really good chance it could happen.”

