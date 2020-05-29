TwitterFacebook

Live Boxing Returns in July

29 May 2020
Boxing Ring
Photo Credit: Tom Hogan/360 Boxing Promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Live televised boxing events are scheduled to return on the Impact Network in mid-July as negotiations for fights in Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago, and Florida for the Bahamas, are all underway as particular cities reopen up for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With social distancing guidelines still in effect, Impact will stage these live boxing shows without fans in attendance. The two-hour broadcast will feature relevant contenders and undefeated prospects who will be in step-up fights.

Impact senior management Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Terry Arnold, and Royal Jackson agree with their programming partner, Steven Marcano, that it’s time to return to work.

“I’m very excited about the return of boxing programming to Impact Network,” said Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, CEO, and president of the Impact Network. “Our network is growing immensely, and boxing will be a stable of our channel for years to come. These young men are eager to get back in the ring and we can’t wait to showcase their talent. In July we’ll be broadcasting our next live boxing event on Impact.”

“We are seeing great success with our “Stars and Champions” programming and we believe that momentum will continue forth when we resume live boxing events to Impact in July,” said Royal Jackson, Impact executive producer. “I’m excited about what the future holds for boxing on the Impact Network.”

“We are ready to resume live boxing events and programming on the Impact Network,” stated Steve Marcano of SMM Boxing, whose company is responsible for Impact’s admittance into the sport. “Right now, we are working closely with city officials to bring boxing back in certain states as the COVID-19 lockdown loosens up. If all goes as planned, we will have our next show back on Impact in July.”

“Our next card is being planned for July with several undefeated fighters set to make their Impact debut,” said Rick Torres, head of business and legal affairs for SMM Boxing. “Showcasing rising young stars in the sport is a feature we plan on emphasizing as we march forward with Impact.”

The Impact Network airs across all major cable, satellite, and digital channels. Impact is now broadcasting 24-hours a day, seven days a week, on DIRECTV’s Channel 380 or Channel 268, DISH Network’s Channel 268, Fios TV Channel 787, and Comcast’s Xfinity TV’s Channel 400. In addition, Impact Network can be viewed digitally on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, and Sling. All live boxing events can be viewed on the Impact Network website and mobile app. Please check local listings in your area for more information.

