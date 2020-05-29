TwitterFacebook

Wayne McCullough says he won’t be making any major changes to Dennis Hogan’s fighting style

29 May 2020
Dennis Hogan
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former world champion Wayne McCullough is excited about the opportunity to train fellow Irishman junior middleweight contender Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-3-1 (7).

“I am thinking is this real because I have reached out to so many Irish fighters in the past. I have trained a few guys for a couple of days and then they’d have to leave the country,” McCullough said on the Endswell Podcast to Al Rich.

“Dennis is the first guy that is actually going to come and train with me. I don’t think it’s real until he is actually going to be in front of me.

See Also

“It’s been a dream of mine since I came over here and learnt from Eddie Futch. It’s an honour for me to do it. I would love to train a bunch of Irish guys, but it never happened.”

Known as the ‘Pocket Rocket’, McCullough won over fans with his all-action style during his 15-year pro career. He retired in 2008 with a record of 27-7 (18) after facing such greats as Erik Morales, Prince Naseem Hamed and Danial Zaragoza.

The Belfast banger says some of his countrymen were reluctant to train under him because they mistakenly thought he would force them to adopt his aggressive style.

“I will give everything to it. As a trainer I am going to try and make the best of my fighters. I think that was part of the problem. Irish fighters thought ‘Wayne McCullough he just walks forward and throws punchers’,” the former WBC bantamweight champion said.

“They thought I was going to train them to be like me. But if you look at my amateur days I had to go backwards as well.

“When I was thought by Eddie, he said you don’t train people the way you fought. He said everybody is different.”

Hogan lost a debatable decision to Jaime Munguia for the WBO 154-pound title in Mexico a year ago before moving up to middleweight to face Jermall Charlo for the WBC crown. The hard-hitting proved too big and powerful for Hogan, stopping him in seven.

The 35-year-old Hogan praised McCullough for his boxing IQ.

“Eddie Futch was Wayne’s coach and I think he gained a lot of experience there,” Hogan said to the Kildare Nationalist.

“Futch said that of all the fighters he had that he felt Wayne could train a world champion. That says a lot about Wayne and his way of thinking.

“What I’ve heard from Eddie and what Wayne has learned from him is that it is about looking at a fighter’s strengths and tweaking them, making adjustments rather than just changing the style.

“There were American coaches and Mexican coaches, but I felt they might try change my style completely where I feel like what I am doing works. It’s just about maximising a couple of things, doubling down on my strengths and looking to see if there are any weaknesses.”

McCullough doesn’t believe Hogan needs to make any major changes, just a few minor tweaks.

“With Dennis he is aggressive, he is elusive and he is fit – and all those things together make a hard fighter to beat,” he said. “Defence he could tidy up a bit, sit down his punches more and the guy is going to be unstoppable. I’ll work on things like that.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes to Dennis Hogan's fighting style

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a small crowd in the UK

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a…

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants to fight again

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants…

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

Manny Pacquiao looking to the Middle East for his next fight

Manny Pacquiao looking to the Middle East for his next…

TJ Doheny: “I need to prove that I’m the same fighter that I was”

TJ Doheny: “I need to prove that I’m the same…

Oleksandr Usyk tells Dereck Chisora he can't hit what he can't see

Oleksandr Usyk tells Dereck Chisora he can't hit what he…

Tyson Fury warns knockout loss to Deontay Wilder could derail Anthony Joshua plans

Tyson Fury warns knockout loss to Deontay Wilder could derail…

TOP STORIES

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes…

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes to Dennis Hogan's fighting style

Former world champion Wayne McCullough is excited about the opportunity to train fellow Irishman junior middleweight contender Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-3-1 (7). “I am thinking is this real because I have reached out to so many Irish fighters in…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a small crowd in the UK

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will make his mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) in front of a small crowd in the UK, predicted promoter Eddie Hearn. Before the global coronavirus pandemic shutdown boxing,…

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

Former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr has revealed he prepared to fight anyone over the age of 50. His comments come after the 53-year-old Mike Tyson announced his plan to fight an exhibition bout for charity and Evander Holyfield, 57, fo…

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants…

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants to fight again

British heavyweight David Price has reflected on his loss to Dereck Chisora and revealed he wants to go around again. The former British and Commonwealth champion was stopped in four rounds by Chisora last October. "About 11-12 days before the …

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he was offered the opportunity to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout for charity. Fury, who was named after the youngest heavyweight champion in history, revealed he was approached by Tyson’s team to BT…

Manny Pacquiao looking to the Middle East for his next…

Manny Pacquiao looking to the Middle East for his next fight

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) remains in a holding pattern as he awaits news on the easing of travel restrictions that would see him allowed to travel to the US to fight. The global coronavirus pandemic has largely shut down…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US