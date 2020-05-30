Buatsi And Johnson Star In ‘The Boxing Show’

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing Light-Heavyweight stars Joshua Buatsi and Callum Johnson will speak to each other for the very first time on ‘The Boxing Show’ – a new dynamic weekly show presented by Anna Woolhouse alongside Matthew Macklin on Sky Sports.

The British rivals will discuss the latest news and views from the world of boxing, with a focus on the thriving Light-Heavyweight scene and a potentially huge domestic clash with each other in the future.

Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) has already established himself as a must-watch fighter having scored a series of eye-catching stoppage wins so far in his professional career as he marches towards a World Title shot, most recently halting Ryan Ford in seven rounds at The O2.

Big-hitting Johnson (18-1, 13 KOs) fell short in his first World Title attempt in 2018 when current WBC and IBF ruler Artur Beterbiev inflicted his sole career defeat, but the Boston man is itching for another shot at the big time and believes that a meeting with Buatsi is inevitable down the line.

Buatsi’s manager, two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua OBE, was full of praise for the undefeated Croydon sensation as he spoke to Andy Scott in an exclusive interview: “I know Buatsi for the man he is. He gives me advice as well before my fights, he reaches out to me. I think with Buatsi, why he will do great things in boxing is because of his belief in god.

“He has a reason, and his reason is bigger than boxing. Through boxing, he will use his platform to go on and do great things after. That rugged edge is only to fulfil his destiny and purpose, and he has to do it through fighting.”

