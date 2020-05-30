Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns 43-8-1 (16) wants to end his career on his own terms with a final fight in Glasgow, Scotland – when the time is right.

The 37-year-old from Coatbridge, who has held the WBO and WBA lightweight titles along with WBO super featherweight championship and the WBA junior welterweight belt, isn’t ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

Burns turned pro is 2001 and in his last outing dropped a close majority decision to former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) at The O2 in London last October.

“I just felt as if I had done enough to win in that fight,” said Burns in the latest episode of Matchroom Boxing’s podcast ‘The Lockdown Tapes’.

“It wasn’t just the Selby fight but over the last year and on social media, I had lots of people asking me if I was still fighting.

“After the fight it was things like that going through my head but I’m not ready to retire yet. If I had went in and Lee had punched the face off me I would have said no more.

“As I say, I thought I had done enough to win and I do think I have a couple of good fights left in me so let’s see what happens.

“I was 36 at the time, I am 37 now and I don’t kid myself. I know I have got a year or two left of my career. I’ve always said I will decide when the time is right, I just don’t like it when people are trying to force it upon me.

“I started ticking over in the gym up here and had to shake off a few injuries after the Selby fight. All the scans have come back clear and I have been back to normal doing marathon runs, the body is all good.

“We’ve not spoken about dates or opponents yet but I would love to finish my career in Glasgow and have one more big night up here. Throughout my career the fans have always turned up and showed great support so I would love to put on one last show for them up here before I call it a day.

“I don’t really want to think about life after boxing until I’ve decided that’s it. I see myself staying within boxing and getting an amateur club started. Getting my pro license would be great and I think I would make a good coach and a good trainer.”

