Jose Ramirez Headlines “Stars and Champions” Tonight on Impact Network

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated Super Lightweight Unified World Champion, Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs), who is promoted by Top Rank, will be the featured on “Stars and Champions”, airing tonight Friday, May 29, 2020, on the Impact Network. Veteran boxing writer Dan Rafael, will host the 30-minute broadcast beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Impact Network will air “Stars and Champions” across all major cable, satellite, and digital channels. Impact is now broadcasting 24-hours a day, seven days a week, on DIRECTV’s Channel 380 or Channel 268, DISH Network’s Channel 268, Fios TV Channel 787, and Comcast’s Xfinity TV’s Channel 400. In addition, Impact Network can be viewed digitally on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, and Sling. “Stars and Champions” can also be viewed on the Impact Network website and mobile app. Please check local listings in your area for more information.

About Impact Network: The Impact Network provides family friendly entertainment and educational themed inspirational content through its many distribution platforms. Broadcasting in over 88 million homes, Impact endeavors to be the foremost innovative inspirational network both locally and abroad. The Impact Network is the fastest growing and largest black owned faith-based TV network spanning across the united states, the Bahamian Islands and parts of Africa!

