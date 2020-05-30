TwitterFacebook

MTK Global signs amateur sensation

30 May 2020
Adam Azim
Press Release

Azim will be entering the paid ranks when he turns 18 in July, leaving behind a sensational amateur career which saw him win a number of amazing accolades, including 10 National Titles, One European Championship and a European silver medal.

He also managed the superb achievement of winning every national title from Schoolboys to Youths, and was the number one ranked Youth Amateur in the world at welterweight.

Slough boxer Adam now joins his brother Hassan Azim at MTK Global, and he is extremely excited about what the future will hold with his new team.

Adam Azim said: “I am very excited by the opportunity to be working with MTK Global who will be managing my next stage of my career.

“By signing a management deal with MTK Global, I have sacrificed an amateur career with Team GB and would have been a favourite for the Paris Olympics in 2024, but I feel I have exhausted my time as an amateur and I am ready for the professional ranks.

“There is no better management organisation to manage me and to take me to the world titles at lightweight. I want to fight the best lightweights in the world and to be the best you have to be with the best in MTK Global.

“My brother has already signed with MTK and I feel I’m keeping it within the family by signing with MTK Global. I look forward to a fruitful relationship with MTK Global.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We are honoured to be welcoming Adam Azim to the team. He had an illustrious amateur career and we’re extremely confident he will replicate it as a professional.

“He joins his brother Hassan in the MTK Global stable, and it is going to be very exciting watching these two fantastic boxers develop their careers over the coming years.”

News on when Azim will be making his professional debut will be announced in due course.

