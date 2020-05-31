David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

David Haye says he wouldn’t be tempted to get back into the ring with Mike Tyson for any amount of money.

The 39-year-old unified the WBC, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles before moving up to heavyweight to challenge world champion Wladimir Klitschko.

He retired two years ago after back-to-back stoppage loss to Tony Bellew with a record of 28-4 (26).

See Also

“I have no desires to get back in for any amount of money”, Haye said.

“I am happy with what I have done so far and it is just about enjoying the next phase of it. I definitely felt in my last fight [vs Tony Bellew] that whatever the magic was wasn’t there.

“It’s been a couple of years now since that fight and I’m probably in better shape now than then. That ship has sailed.”

Haye said he has no problem with Tyson returning to the ring, provided it is against a fellow veteran over an appropriate number of rounds.

“I have no issue with Mike Tyson jumping back in the ring, as long as it’s with someone else of a similar age,” Haye said to The Sun.

“I don’t mind the Holyfield fight, I don’t mind Riddick Bowe, Herbie Hide, let’s dig out these old guys if they want a little fight for charity.

“But let’s not do it over 12 three-minute rounds, let’s do it over six rounds. They are still the same fighters, just not as fast and explosive.

“You can still say you watched it. As long as they keep it among themselves.

“I don’t like the thought of a young fighter taking on a fighter who is way past their best.

“They are so much more receptive to receive an injury.

“I would never like to see someone like Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury fighting a guy in his 50s, it’s just horrible, it wouldn’t be nice.

“They would get money, but there is potential to get badly hurt. A prime Mike Tyson against anybody, but that Tyson is 30 years away from us.”

Read more articles about: David Haye, Mike Tyson

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.