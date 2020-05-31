TwitterFacebook

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

31 May 2020
David Haye
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

David Haye says he wouldn’t be tempted to get back into the ring with Mike Tyson for any amount of money.

The 39-year-old unified the WBC, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles before moving up to heavyweight to challenge world champion Wladimir Klitschko.

He retired two years ago after back-to-back stoppage loss to Tony Bellew with a record of 28-4 (26).

See Also

“I have no desires to get back in for any amount of money”, Haye said.

“I am happy with what I have done so far and it is just about enjoying the next phase of it. I definitely felt in my last fight [vs Tony Bellew] that whatever the magic was wasn’t there.

“It’s been a couple of years now since that fight and I’m probably in better shape now than then. That ship has sailed.”

Haye said he has no problem with Tyson returning to the ring, provided it is against a fellow veteran over an appropriate number of rounds.

“I have no issue with Mike Tyson jumping back in the ring, as long as it’s with someone else of a similar age,” Haye said to The Sun.

“I don’t mind the Holyfield fight, I don’t mind Riddick Bowe, Herbie Hide, let’s dig out these old guys if they want a little fight for charity.

“But let’s not do it over 12 three-minute rounds, let’s do it over six rounds. They are still the same fighters, just not as fast and explosive.

“You can still say you watched it. As long as they keep it among themselves.

“I don’t like the thought of a young fighter taking on a fighter who is way past their best.

“They are so much more receptive to receive an injury.

“I would never like to see someone like Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury fighting a guy in his 50s, it’s just horrible, it wouldn’t be nice.

“They would get money, but there is potential to get badly hurt. A prime Mike Tyson against anybody, but that Tyson is 30 years away from us.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes to Dennis Hogan's fighting style

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a small crowd in the UK

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a…

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants to fight again

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants…

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

TOP STORIES

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

David Haye says he wouldn’t be tempted to get back into the ring with Mike Tyson for any amount of money. The 39-year-old unified the WBC, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles before moving up to heavyweight to challenge world champion Wladimir Klitsc…

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns 43-8-1 (16) wants to end his career on his own terms with a final fight in Glasgow, Scotland – when the time is right. The 37-year-old from Coatbridge, who has held the WBO and WBA lightweight titles …

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson has reflected on being the most hated man in boxing following his infamous ‘bite fight’ against Evander Holyfield in 1997. Tyson, 53, became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in two r…

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has revealed he wants to compete in a mixed martial arts bout while he waits for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to be rescheduled. Chisora was scheduled to face the former undisputed cruiser…

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes…

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes to Dennis Hogan's fighting style

Former world champion Wayne McCullough is excited about the opportunity to train fellow Irishman junior middleweight contender Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-3-1 (7). “I am thinking is this real because I have reached out to so many Irish fighters in…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a small crowd in the UK

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will make his mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) in front of a small crowd in the UK, predicted promoter Eddie Hearn. Before the global coronavirus pandemic shutdown boxing,…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US