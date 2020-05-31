World ranked Liam Paro targeting world titles and Jack Catterall clash

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Liam Paro is targetting a world title clash as he eyes a showdown with world rated British standout, Jack Catterall.

Paro sits at number 2 in the WBO and also holds a lofty rating within the IBF, as the Brisbane born super lightweight currently holds regional titles within both organizations. These titles have put the 24-year-old on the cusp of a world title clash with WBO number 1 Jack Catterall, and the Australian opened up about a potential clash with the highly-rated Brit.

Paro said, “I am really hoping for a fight at some point with Jack Catterall for the world title. I believe it’s a really good fight and a good clash of two southpaw styles and fights between Australian’s and British fighters is always entertaining. So yes, I believe this is a really fan-friendly fight.

“Jack is a good fighter and he has some good wins against the likes of Ohara Davies and Tyrone McKenna, but I believe I am levels above those fighters with all due respect, and I would be the toughest test of his career by far. I think Jack’s team knows that as well, and that is reflective in the negotiations for this fight.

“I have full faith in my team and my promoter Angelo Di Carlo in regards to getting this fight over the line. I believe that we can make the fight happen in Australia at some point. I know my team is backing me massively and I am very grateful for that. I just hope Jack’s team let him earn the best money of his career and send him to Australia to fight me.”

Paro is guided by Queensland’s Angelo Di Carlo, a man who has been a mainstay in Australian boxing for decades. Di Carlo added his take to the plans for Paro vs Catterall.

He said, “I’d love to get this fight on and we have massive financial backing to make this fight a reality in Australia when the time is correct. All boxers deserve to earn good money, they risk their lives in the ring, so we want to give both boxers career-high paydays.

“This fight is really too close to call. Liam is a superb talent, one of Australia’s best in my opinion. He is a hardworking down to earth young man who will definitely become a world champion at some point. I believe he has all the ability in the world to beat Jack Catterall who I respect massively and is also a great young fighter.

“This fight would be a massive event for Queensland boxing and when the time presents itself I believe there is no better place to put this fight on and let the fighters make money than right here in Australia.”

