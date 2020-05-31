Zutes Boxing Talk New Episode

Born & raised in The Bronx, New York. My first boxing memory is when Leon Spinks upset The Greatest, in 1978, & I have been a fan ever since. I pride myself on discussing boxing straight up with no twists.

Zutes Boxing Talk returns tonight. Boxer Ken The Problem Child Taylor & Author Christian Guidice are scheduled to appear. Ken is a contender at 126-pounds who itching to get back into the ring. He is slated to return to the ring in August. Kenneth explains how he has been actively training during the Covid-19 crisis.

Christian is a successful writer, he has penned books on Roberto Duran, Alexis Arguello & Wilfredo Gomez. His new book, Macho Time: The Meteoric Rise and Tragic Fall of Camacho will be released later this year. He shares with us the process of writing a book on Hector Camacho, and some of his more memorable fights, as well as the not so memorable fights. We will take about how Covid-19 has affected the boxing world. Boxing news. Anthony “Zute” George is your host.

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/zute/2020/05/27/zutes-boxing-talk?fbclid=IwAR1QR1RREnxCtck9BU6RpH0CHtrIHPPd-Zt1VBF9MZlmYmact6FCqFQZHsE

