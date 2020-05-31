TwitterFacebook

Zutes Boxing Talk New Episode

31 May 2020
Anthony George
Zutes Boxing Radio
Write For Us
Anthony George

Born & raised in The Bronx, New York. My first boxing memory is when Leon Spinks upset The Greatest, in 1978, & I have been a fan ever since. I pride myself on discussing boxing straight up with no twists.

Follow Anthony George on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Zutes Boxing Talk returns tonight. Boxer Ken The Problem Child Taylor & Author Christian Guidice are scheduled to appear. Ken is a contender at 126-pounds who itching to get back into the ring. He is slated to return to the ring in August. Kenneth explains how he has been actively training during the Covid-19 crisis.

Christian is a successful writer, he has penned books on Roberto Duran, Alexis Arguello & Wilfredo Gomez. His new book, Macho Time: The Meteoric Rise and Tragic Fall of Camacho will be released later this year. He shares with us the process of writing a book on Hector Camacho, and some of his more memorable fights, as well as the not so memorable fights. We will take about how Covid-19 has affected the boxing world. Boxing news. Anthony “Zute” George is your host.

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/zute/2020/05/27/zutes-boxing-talk?fbclid=IwAR1QR1RREnxCtck9BU6RpH0CHtrIHPPd-Zt1VBF9MZlmYmact6FCqFQZHsE

See Also
Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes to Dennis Hogan's fighting style

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a small crowd in the UK

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a…

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

Roy Jones Jr challenges anyone over 50

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants to fight again

David Price reflects on Dereck Chisora loss, says he wants…

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury reveals offer to fight Mike Tyson

TOP STORIES

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

David Haye says no way to Mike Tyson fight

David Haye says he wouldn’t be tempted to get back into the ring with Mike Tyson for any amount of money. The 39-year-old unified the WBC, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles before moving up to heavyweight to challenge world champion Wladimir Klitsc…

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Former world champion Ricky Burns vows to fight on

Former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns 43-8-1 (16) wants to end his career on his own terms with a final fight in Glasgow, Scotland – when the time is right. The 37-year-old from Coatbridge, who has held the WBO and WBA lightweight titles …

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson expresses regret for biting off Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson has reflected on being the most hated man in boxing following his infamous ‘bite fight’ against Evander Holyfield in 1997. Tyson, 53, became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in two r…

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Dereck Chisora planning MMA bout ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) has revealed he wants to compete in a mixed martial arts bout while he waits for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) to be rescheduled. Chisora was scheduled to face the former undisputed cruiser…

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes…

Wayne McCullough says he won't be making any major changes to Dennis Hogan's fighting style

Former world champion Wayne McCullough is excited about the opportunity to train fellow Irishman junior middleweight contender Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-3-1 (7). “I am thinking is this real because I have reached out to so many Irish fighters in…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a…

Anthony Joshua could face Kubrat Pulev in front of a small crowd in the UK

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will make his mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) in front of a small crowd in the UK, predicted promoter Eddie Hearn. Before the global coronavirus pandemic shutdown boxing,…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US