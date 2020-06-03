TwitterFacebook

Boxing twins ready to take over Las Vegas for ‘Moloney Week’

3 June 2020
5819453_Box_Moloney_16-9_18864555_2013472_20200603150647505e180-16a9-4c98-b904-1
Andrew and Jason Moloney with Danny Green.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian boxing twins Andrew and Jason Moloney are champing at the bit to get back in the ring for ‘Moloney Week’ in Las Vegas later this month.

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew will defend his title and his undefeated 21-0 (14) record against American Joshua Franco 16-1-2 (8) at the MGM Grand on June 23.

Bantamweight contender Jason, who holds a record of 20-1 (17), will meet Colombian-born American Oscar Negrete 19-2-2 (7) at the same venue two days later.

“It’s pretty awesome Top Rank set up a Moloney Week with Andrew on the Wednesday (Australian time) and me on the Friday both headlining shows,” Jason told AAP.

“Top Rank is really excited, we cannot wait and we want to make this Moloney Week a great success.”

Victory in their next fights will open the door to bigger opportunities.

WBA president Gilberto Mendoza has already said Andrew will be the next challenger to his organisation’s fully-fledged champion, Nicaraguan great Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41).

Jason, who is ranked in the top five of all four major organisations, will move closer to a second world-title shot if he beats Negrete, who has two top-15 rankings.

“Like me he’s fought for a world title once before and fallen short, so I’m sure he’s going to be really, really keen to win this fight and get himself back into world-title contention,” Jason said.

“It’s a must-win fight for both of us with the stages we are at in our careers, but I’m too determined and too hungry to let him stop me from achieving my dreams.”

The 29-year-old siblings have the rare opportunity of watching the same videos to study their respective opponents.

“He (Franco) fought Jason’s opponent three times so we can watch the footage at the same time which is pretty handy. He (Jason) watches his opponent, I watch mine,” Andrew told AAP.

“They’re both really active in that they throw a lot of punches and they like to trade.

“Franco is pretty fundamentally good, brings his hands back, throws his combinations well. But I believe I’ve got what it takes to beat him.

“I will be too fast and too strong for him.”

