Dillian Whyte may need to wait even longer for his world title shot

3 June 2020
dillianwhyte
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: BBC
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) may have to wait even longer for his mandatory shot at the WBC heavyweight championship currently held by Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21).

The 32-year-old Londoner was due to defend his interim title against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin but that fight has been repeatedly pushed back due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The fight has now been pencilled as the fourth and final headline act of Hearn’s garden boxing extravaganza on August 15.

Whyte has been guaranteed a shot at Fury by February next year, but with the ‘Gypsy King’ contractually obligated to give Deontay Wilder a rematch before a potential two-fight series with WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua, the fight seems as far away as ever.

The WBC says Whyte will get his title shot, while also hinting that a unification bout would take priority over a mandatory title defence.

“We’re going to address everything case-by-case; we will evaluate every single division, but what I can say is that Dillian Whyte is the interim champion and the mandatory challenger,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Mirror Fighting.

“The mandatory date as of now is February 2021 but Dillian was supposed to defend his interim title against Alexander Povetkin in July and that has been uncertain.

“[Joshua vs Fury] is a unification which has different characteristics but there are many different things to happen for that fight to take place.

“There are obligations for the champion of the WBC and of the other organisations, there are many fights the fans want to see but there are too many uncertainties for anything to be set in stone.”

