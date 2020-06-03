TwitterFacebook

Filip Hrgovic targeting Anthony Joshua when boxing returns

3 June 2020
781d2260-a716-4322-95a0-af4b2f956631
Heavyweight Filip Hrgović. Photo credit: Mark Robinson
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic 10-0 (8) wants the opportunity to challenge unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

The 27-year-old Croatian, who is ranked number seven by the IBF and number eight by the WBC, had an extensive amateur career culminating in a bronze medal in the super heavyweight division at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

He also competed in the semi-pro World Series of Boxing (WSB) for almost five years, logging a record of 26-4 (12).

“He was sparring the likes of David Haye at a very early age,” Nisse Sauerland told Sky Sports. “He’s been in the WSB, he’s been in the Olympics. As far as pedigree goes, he’s got an A+.

“As far as ambitions go, it’s backed up by that pedigree. He believes he can beat Joshua – and so do we. But it’s just a question of getting those fights, and we will. We just have to be patient and plan our route effectively.

“If the Joshua fight came tomorrow, he’d take it for the right conditions, but I’ve said this a million times: ‘why would they fight him?’ He needs to get into a position where no-one can get away from fighting him.

“Filip will just come at you. Sometimes with heavyweights, maybe they don’t have that malice, that naturally aggressive nature, which he does.”

WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua has a mandatory title defence due against Kubrat Pulev when boxing resumes with a view to facing WBC champion Tyson Fury in a four-belt unification bout next year.

Fury is contractually obligated to face Deontay Wilder in a rematch and will need to face his own mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte by February 2021.

Sauerland says they would consider a fight with Fury if the opportunity became available.

“I would say that we’re keeping our options open,” he said.

“Within two to three fights, then it will become apparent which route we go.

“If it’s the WBC, we have to be mindful of the fact that Dillian Whyte is the mandatory.”

