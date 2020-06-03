Frank Warren wants 50-50 revenue split for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Frank Warren insists his boxer Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) is willing to accept a 50-50 offer to face heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

Fury claimed the WBC title with a dominant seventh-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in February, while Joshua regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Warren said he is engaged in ongoing talks with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“It’s not a difficult fight to make. Whatever is on the table is 50-50,” Warren told Sky Sports.

“Fury is the No 1 heavyweight but we don’t say 60-40. 50-50 down the middle.

“Once we get the offer that we’re supposed to be getting, we’ll be in a position to sit around the table and knock it into shape. It’s not about me or [Joshua’s promoter Hearn’s company] Matchroom. It’s about getting this fight made.

“If we can’t make this happen between us, then we’ve got to point the finger at whoever doesn’t make it happen.”

Joshua has a mandatory title defence due against Kubrat Pulev, while Fury is contractually obliged to give Wilder a third fight.

Fury previously told Sky Sports: “All going well, god willing, we get on the big fight with me and Joshua, the all-British showdown and I can give the fans what they want to see.”

Warren added: “I’m very excited at the thought of this fight. But both fighters have contracts at the moment – AJ against Pulev and Fury against Wilder.

“If an offer came up, that the Pulev fight had to be avoided, or our contracted Wilder fight had to be avoided, then we need to make that happen. Let’s get it on.

“We’ve been waiting for various offers. Nothing has arrived yet. There have been ongoing talks.

“Fury? I know I speak on his behalf – he wants the fight. More than anything, he wants the fight.

“I don’t think Matchroom want the fight.

“All day long, Tyson Fury beats AJ.

“I had this conversation 18 months ago when Tyson came back. It’s not an issue. This is the fight he wants.

“It’s the first time ever four belts would be contested in the ring at heavyweight between two Brits. The No 1 heavyweight champion, undefeated, Tyson Fury is the most popular sportsman in the country at the moment.”

