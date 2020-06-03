TwitterFacebook

Sergiy Derevyanchenko wants rematch with Gennady Golovkin, says he won first fight

3 June 2020
Jacobs-Derevyanchenko_HBO-770×456
Daniel Jacobs versus Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Photo credit: @HBOBoxing
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) believes he did enough to win his last fight against Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35).

The pair clashed at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the vacant IBF middleweight title in a back-and-forth brawl that was awarded to Golovkin by scores of 114-113, 115-112 and 115-112,

“I’ve had some time to go back and watch it and I felt it was really close, but I do feel like I won that fight,” Derevyanchenko said to the PBC Podcast.

“It means a lot to me. I know my popularity increased in that fight, but I trained so hard for that fight and I prepared so hard for that fight.

“I feel really good about my performance. That fight was in October and while it’s behind me now, it’s so much motivation to work harder to prove to everyone that I belong with that competition. I am a world champion.

“I want to go in the ring and show what I can do. That’s the best that I can do. It was in the contract that the winner of this fight was going to fight the mandatory [Kamil Szeremeta], and that’s what Golovkin is going to do right now.”

One fight that Derevyanchenko would like is against WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22).

“I think so, and in time that fight will happen,” he said. “We’re both under Al Haymon, and that makes things a lot easier to make a deal to negotiate when we’re with the same person versus going out with somebody else.

“So in due time, I think that fight will happen. I view him as a good fighter. He’s very strong, young, and I think our fight will make for a great battle.

“He may not have the deep-seated amateur experience as a [Daniel] Jacobs or a Golovkin has. Still, he has enough professional experience at this point to where he’s on their level.”

Derevyanchenko believes his performance in the Golovkin fight proves he can mix it with anyone in the 160-pound division.

“I want to fight the best and clean them out and be one of the best in the division,” he said.

“You’ve got Canelo, I would love a rematch with Golovkin, [Chris] Eubank, and all the big names in the division. I’d like to fight them and beat them.”

