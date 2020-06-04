Boxing World Reacts To Global Leaders’ Summit Announcement

Last week’s announcement that KHK Sports and MTK Global will host a pioneering boxing summit has caused a stir within the highest echelons of boxing.

The groundbreaking conference, to be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain this autumn, will see industry leaders sit down together for the first time to discuss the future of the sport.

The announcement made headlines across the world and leading fighters, trainers, managers and promoters have been quick to voice their approval of such a historic event.

Below is a selection of quotes from some of the biggest names in boxing:

Bob Arum

Top Rank founder and Hall of Fame promoter BOB ARUM:

“Top Rank is very excited to have received the news from MTK Global that we may be about to conclude a major arrangement to do world-class boxing matches together with His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports. We are very enthusiastic about putting events in Bahrain and making the country a worldwide tourist destination. We appreciate the work and effort of advisor Daniel Kinahan, who has dedicated himself to exploring the possibility of opening up this new market.”

Frank Warren

Queensberry Promotions founder and Hall of Fame promoter FRANK WARREN:

“I am delighted to hear Bahrain will be entering into the boxing marketplace. It is great news for our sport. Through the effort, support and vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports and their advisor Daniel Kinahan, this will create fantastic opportunities for boxing and boxers. We look forward to working with everyone in the sport on this exciting new venture.”

Shelly Finkel

Hall of Fame Boxing Manager SHELLY FINKEL:

“I am very excited about Bahrain’s interest in developing boxing on an international level, and so long as it is safe to do so, I am very much looking forward to accepting Daniel, MTK Global and KHK Sports’ invitation to attend the inaugural Global Leaders’ Summit in the Kingdom this September. It is truly great to see a leader like His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa pave the way for boxing in the region and no doubt, with the support of the summit’s leaders will shape the future for the sport in the Middle East. It’s been great working with Daniel thus far and I look forward to continuing this relationship and know that this summit is a great move for the industry.”

Three-time heavyweight champion of the world LENNOX LEWIS:

“Having heard the great news of MTK Global partnering with His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s KHK Sports, I can’t wait to see boxing in Bahrain – Big things.”

Amir Khan

Former unified world champion AMIR KHAN:

“I think it’s brilliant that MTK are partnering with His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK in Bahrain. It’s truly great to see the Eastern World and the Western World join forces and that the high profile, top boxing leaders are coming together for this summit. I have a lot of confidence in MTK and how they are moving forward in helping to improve the sport of boxing. This is what we needed and what we need going forward and I think it’s fantastic that they are now investing in the Middle East and partnering with the local drivers of boxing which can only improve the sport and give more individuals, specially boxers, the chance to perform at such high levels and in locations that they never thought they would be able to fight in.”

Roy Jones Jr

All-time great ROY JONES JR:

“The partnership between KHK Sports and MTK Global is great news for boxing and in particular boxers around the world. I know they treat fighters the way fighters deserve to be treated. I am looking forward to being a part of this historic summit which is going to be a wonderful opportunity for our sport to move forward.

I’ve spent a lot of time with my friend Daniel Kinahan and what I love about Daniel is that he is more concerned about the boxers than he is about anything else. It’s very hard to find people in the business that think like this. Most people in the sport look at boxers like race dogs or race horses but not Daniel, he treats you like a boxer or as a friend, and sometimes even as his own kid so I think he’s a fantastic addition to the team at KHK Sports.”

Kalle Sauerland

Head of Sauerland Promotions and WBSS Chief Boxing Officer KALLE SAUERLAND:

“This is an incredible partnership, both MTK Global and KHK Sports have both played substantial roles in shaping combat sports sport and united, these two can make a lasting impact on the industry. The addition of Daniel Kinahan as an advisor, with such a proven track record and high-level network in the sport, will ensure the highest level of success for the project. The World Boxing Super Series echoes their vision to make boxing accessible to all and their first move in the partnership, hosting a Global Leaders’ Summit is a landmark for the industry and one I have no doubt will shape the future of the sport. The Middle East and greater region has real potential and we are thrilled to continue to explore opportunities there and look forward to working with His Royal Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, his team at KHK Sports and our long standing friend Daniel Kinahan as well as all the team at MTK Global.”

Badou Jack

Promoter and former World Light Heavy Champion BADOU JACK:

“I’m so happy to hear about the growth and expansion of Boxing and combat sports in the Middle East. The recent partnership between MTK and KHK Sports will only bring a much larger focus and larger events to the region, which is a win for everyone involved.”

“The idea of a Global Boxing Summit is what Boxing has needed for quite some time now. There are too many promoters, networks, managers and everything in-between that prevent the best fights from happening in our sport. Having started Badou Jack Promotions and being a 2-Division world champion, I see & experience it firsthand. This could be the beginning of a new era of Boxing as we know it, and I think it’s great.”

“The appointment of Daniel Kinahan as an Advisor to KHK Sports speaks to me in volumes as it shows that KHK taking the growth and expansion of Boxing in the region very seriously. Aside from the tremendous knowledge and experience Daniel brings to the table, he’s a personal friend of mine and I see his integrity and character firsthand. He always puts fighters first and that’s rare in this sport. KHK couldn’t have chosen a better person to partner with.”

World Bantamweight Champion Nordine Oubaali:

“I am excited to see the positive news from MTK Global and their new partnership with KHK Sports and what this represents not only for the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Middle East region, but for the entire Arab boxing community around the world. As a proud French-Moroccan and a Muslim and also the current WBC World Champion I’m full of pride to be part of this era and this huge step in boxing together with MTK and cannot wait to be there at the boxing summit later this year.”

Darren Till

UFC star DARREN TILL:

“When I heard that Daniel Kinahan has been appointed as advisor to KHK, I thought wow what a huge move! It proves KHK want to make some serious impact…I am excited to see what will come out of the region in the near future, a true power alliance, I personally can’t wait to see what this brings…”

Colin Heron

World-renowned MMA coach & trainer to Darren Till COLIN HERON:

“Another huge, groundbreaking and pioneering move by MTK Global teaming up with KHK Sports, bringing everyone in combat sports together for the progression and development of combat sports, this act of unity is huge and exciting news for everyone involved.”

Muhammad Waseem

World-ranked Pakistani superstar MUHAMMAD WASEEM:

“I have been proud to be managed by MTK Global and was delighted to hear of this partnership with His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports. Growing up in Pakistan, boxing on the global stage seemed impossible so I know the difference a partnership like this can make to so many lives and I’m excited for the talent this partnership will produce and the opportunities it will create. I am sure the summit will be the first of many big moves they will make together.”

Danny Vaughan

Internationally acclaimed coach and trainer of Muhammad Waseem DANNY VAUGHAN:

“This is absolutely massive news for our sport. MTK might be considered a new-comer in the sport but just look at what they have achieved and how quickly they have grown in just 7 short years so imagine what can happen with incredible partners like His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports. It is unbelievable that KHK and MTK have managed to get all these different characters in boxing to agree to come together in the same room for the first time ever. It’s going to be a huge moment for boxing, and one that everyone involved should be incredibly proud of.”

Johnny Nelson

Sky Sports pundit and former cruiserweight world champion JOHNNY NELSON:

“This is a wonderful thing – congratulations to Daniel Kinahan and the Prince of Bahrain. I know personally the professional boxers that have benefited from his expertise, so this can only be a good thing for all parties involved in heightening our sport.”

Former two-weight world champion CARL FRAMPTON:

“This is huge – getting all these rival promoters under one roof, who are often seen in some places as enemies, very rarely talk to each other, and openly dislike each other, particularly on social media, to get them together to try and improve the sport and make the big fights – that’s what boxing needs. It needs the top fighters from each promotional stable to be fighting each other and it’s not happening enough at the minute, but this gives it a real chance to happen so I’m absolutely behind this and all for it and think if anyone could make this happen it’s MTK Global, particularly with their partners at KHK Sports.”

Michael Conlan

Former Olympic medalist and world top prospect MICHAEL CONLAN:

“Great to see MTK being highly involved in creating the Global Leaders’ Summit due to take place in Bahrain in September. Given how independently well respected they are in the game it’s only right they be at the center of the conversations, invoking how boxing grows and develops in the future. I am looking forward to seeing what new opportunities are to come for fighters as they’re partnership with KHK Sports and the inaugural Summit are both massive moves in the industry that can only benefit fighters for years to come.”

Internationally-acclaimed trainer ADAM BOOTH:

“The Joining of MTK and KHK is further evidence of MTK’s continued growth and development. The appointment of Daniel Kinahan as advisor to KHK is already proving to be a significant decision, with the news that this partnership is to host the first ever Global Summit of World Boxing. Bringing all the major players in World Boxing together potentially creates a Worldwide cohesion in our sport that has never existed before!”

World title-winning trainer & former European Super-welterweight Champion JAMIE MOORE:

“I think this is a fantastic move for MTK and KHK to join forces, it’s going to create some fantastic opportunities for fighters that would’ve never been possible before, and the idea of a summit to bring all the boxing leaders together to try and make the best fights possible is a groundbreaking idea and will move boxing forward massively. I’m excited for the future.”

Businessman, entrepreneur and boxing manager J PRINCE:

“It’s excellent news of the partnership and the idea of boxing being in Bahrain. We would love to have our fighters over there showcasing their talents on one of these big shows in front of that nation and the royal family.”

Pete Taylor

Pro trainer & AIBA 3-star amateur coach PETE TAYLOR:

“It’s great news that MTK & KHK Sports will host the first global leaders boxing summit. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the leaders of the sport from all over the world to share intelligence and spark discussions that will help shape the future of boxing.”

Anthony Yarde trainer TUNDE AJAYI:

“This is fantastic news for boxing. The merging of the East and West will open up opportunities for many fighters and Daniel has proven to be one of the elite people in the sport of boxing to help build this bridge in The Middle East with the Royal Family of Bahrain. A GOOD DAY FOR BOXING!”

