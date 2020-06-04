Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Tim Bradley

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tim Bradley believes WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The undefeated 22-year-old southpaw is set to return to the ring in a 10-round non-title fight against Felix Caraballo at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 9.

Bradley, who won world championships at junior welterweight and welterweight during an illustrious 12-year pro career before retiring in 2016, says that he can’t wait for boxing to return following its coronavirus-induced hibernation and there’s one fighter he’s looking forward to seeing the most.

“Look, I’m looking forward to boxing coming back,” said Bradley to ESPN’s State of Boxing. “I’m actually looking forward to Shakur Stevenson. He could be Mayweather’s successor.

“Why? 13-0, okay, he’s a world champion, and he’s one of those guys that’s so hard to hit. He’s a master at a distance, reminding me of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“And I have to say this. If I was in my prime today and if I had to fight this young man, it would be horrible because I couldn’t get close to hit this young man.

“He’s one of those guys that’s just so hard to hit and he’s fantastic to watch.”

Stevenson won the vacant WBO 126-pound title with a virtual shutout of previously undefeated Joet Gonzalez in Reno last October.

As an amateur, Stevenson represented the US at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, winning the silver medal in the bantamweight division.

“The only two guys that were younger than Shakur [to capture an Olympic medal] De La Hoya and the aforementioned Mayweather,” said Mark Kriegel of ESPN.

“The difference is, at this juncture in their careers, Shakur is actually more difficult to hit then Mayweather.”

