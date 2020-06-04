TwitterFacebook

Top heavyweight joins Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions

4 June 2020
Frank Warren
Press Release

TOP HEAVYWEIGHT PROSPECT Mitchell Barton has officially joined Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, as he prepares to make his professional debut.

The 21-year-old Scotland international, who lives in York and was born in Skipton, was a Scottish and British champion as a youth and also enjoyed success in the seniors where he was a two-time Tri-Nations winner and Scottish champion.

“It is unbelievable and I never thought in a million years I would get to sign with Frank Warren,” said the Henry Wharton-trained heavyweight. “He is one of the biggest names in boxing and it took a couple of days to sink in that I had done it.

“My trainer Henry kept asking if I could believe it and the answer was no. For the first couple of days I couldn’t get excited because it just hadn’t sunk in. It has now and I am over the moon.

“I have never trained as hard in my life and it is just brilliant,” added Barton, who is now based in York after his international exploits in a Scotland vest.

“I was born in Skipton and moved to Scotland when I was younger. I never picked up the accent, but I am just a fighter and it doesn’t matter where you are from, does it?

“I’ve represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games and the Europeans as a youth, also the world championships.

“I am a bit of everything because I box and fight. You cannot just stick to one style and although I would say I am more of a fighter, I am a smart fighter and pick my punches and look for the right shots.

“If needs be the power is there. I am 6ft 3/4” and I weigh about 17.5st.

“There is a lot of talent popping up now and it is a good time to be a heavyweight.

“The plan is to keep active and not rush into anything. I am still only young and will take small steps to build myself up. I am looking forward to the journey, although I know it will be hard.”

