Evander Holyfield reveals the blueprint to beating Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield has revealed the secret to beating Mike Tyson ahead of a potential return to the ring against ‘Iron Mike’.

Holyfield stopped Tyson in 11 rounds back in 1996 before winning via disqualification in their infamous ‘bite fight’ the following year.

The 53-year-old Tyson has recently posted short clips of himself to social media looking in shape while hitting the pads.

Holyfield, now 57, has indicated he is prepared to Tyson for a third time in a charity bout.

“I always liked to come forward, everyone thought I was gonna run from Mike, I wanted him to know I wasn’t going anywhere, that was the whole big thing,” Holyfield told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I felt that I had quicker hands than Mike, I felt I had the reach. I got to hit him a couple of times, when you start hitting people they start changing.

“Mike even said himself, ‘everyone’s got a plan until they get hit’. I’m one of those fighters that got hit a lot of times by some good shots, but I can take it.

“The point of the matter was Mike didn’t get hit a lot because people were kinda timid with Mike.

“With me I wasn’t timid, I realised he was going to hit me but I had the right to hit him back.

“The art of the game was to let him know that he chose the wrong person this time, because if he’s gonna get me he’s gonna have to outwork me.

“The thing is I had already made up my mind that I would get the last punch so when he goes back to the corner I wanted him to think about how hard I hit him.

“I didn’t want to go back thinking about how hard he hit me.

“I knew that was part of the gameplan, you’ve got to push him, you’ve got to beat him to the punch. Mike liked hitting people to the body but Mike didn’t like getting hit to the body.

“I know that, things that people tend to do to their opponent they don’t like that for it to happen to them.

“When I saw I hit Mike to the body, I knew it would slow him down.”

