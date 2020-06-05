TwitterFacebook

Kubrat Pulev promises to give Anthony Joshua a rematch once he beats him

5 June 2020
joshua-pulev (12)
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF number one contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) is ready to put a beating on unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) before offering him a rematch.

That’s the word from the rugged Bulgarian’s manager Ivaylo Gotsev.

WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua avenged his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr with a lopsided points win in an immediate rematch in Saudi Arabia last December after losing his titles six months earlier.

See Also

Gotsev says they would be willing to afford the British superstar the same opportunity once they beat him.

“Yeah, we’ll give it to him, just like he did with Ruiz, but I can assure one thing – Kubrat is going to be ready for the rematch as well,” Gotsev told Sky Sports.

“He’s not going to let himself go like Ruiz did, for whatever reasons. I mean that wasn’t serious.

“Kubrat is a serious contender, he’s a No 1 contender, the mandatory contender. He got there by blood, sweat and tears, and he’s legitimate.

“He is the biggest fight of AJ’s career, right now, coming up.

“Once again, AJ did not impress in his last performance. The first fight against Ruiz he looked like a deer in the headlights and the second one he ran like a deer.

“They know this is a serious fight and quite honestly, Kubrat seems to think that AJ is very afraid of him and that’s why it’s taking so long. I happen to agree.”

While Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is working to make the fight happen in the UK, Pulev’s promoter Bob Arum insists the neutral location of Croatia still remains in the mix.

“I talked to Ivaylo Gotzev. He has a potential deal with Croatia,” Arum told Sky Sports.

“He had a conference call with the Croatians and with people in Eddie’s office to set it forth as a potential destination.

“We know Eddie and Joshua want the fight in the UK. Hopefully by September, you will be able to do fights in the UK with limited spectators.

“Eddie told me about the possibility of doing it at the Royal Albert Hall with 1,000 people. Well-spaced, serving a meal and drinks. Getting a gate by making it a prestigious ticket to have.”

The venue being canvased in Croatia is the Pula Arena, a Roman amphitheatre. The working date for the fight is in September.

“The arena is so inviting in stature, such a noble site and we can recreate an amazing atmosphere, and have these two gladiators face each other,” Gotsev said.

“Kubrat is just excited to fight. He’s champing at the bit. He’s really hard to keep down any longer, because he wants this fight.”

