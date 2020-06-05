TwitterFacebook

Sergey Kovalev could be back on the bottle, says Sullivan Barrera

5 June 2020
Sullivan Barrera
Hard-nosed light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera 22-3 (14) is worried that former undisputed 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) is back on the bottle.

The 38-year-old former Cuban amateur standout was scheduled to face Kovalev at a 180-pound catchweight on a DAZN streamed main event on April 25 but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out those plans as it forced the cancellation of boxing events throughout the globe.

But Barrera says his team haven’t heard anything from the Kovalev camp about rescheduling the fight.

“All of my focus was on Kovalev,” Barrera said. “After the surgery, I feel like a reborn fighter and I wanted to prove it to the world with a great performance against Kovalev.

“I know that win could have led me to a fight against one of the 175-pound champions.”

What is troubling to Barrera is that he hasn’t heard a word regarding the rescheduling of the fight.

With boxing returning to the airwaves in the United States next week and plans for a DAZN fight card on July 4, Barrera is perplexed at why he hasn’t heard anything about the Kovalev fight and wonders if there are other issues at hand.

“I am still training, staying in shape for when my manager calls me and says that the fight is back on. So far we don’t hear anything,” he continued.

“What is the problem?  I just hope Kovalev isn’t back on the vodka.

“We all know what liquor does to him and I hope that isn’t the reason why our fight isn’t rescheduled.

“I really want this fight. I put everything into it. I even agreed to give him an extra five pounds so he doesn’t have to train too hard.  What is the problem now, Kovalev?”

