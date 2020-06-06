Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether Anthony Joshua is

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Frank Warren believes Anthony Joshua’s camp is getting cold feet about a proposed fight with Tyson Fury.

Warren, who co-promoted WBC heavyweight champion Fury alongside Bob Arum, says that the team behind WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua are showing signs they don’t want to proceed.

“Tyson Fury is ready and waiting for Anthony Joshua when the clash can happen,” Warren wrote in his regular column for the Daily Star.

“And I’m pretty sure Joshua – who is a fighting man – will be up for it too.

“But I’m not so sure the people around the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion really fancy the fight against our WBC king.

“At the moment we cannot talk too much about the bout as we have signed a non-disclosure agreement with a country to host the unification clash.

“But I have this feeling that Joshua’s side don’t really want it.”

Before the highly anticipated heavyweight unification bout can take place Fury will have to get by former champion Deontay Wilder in their third bout, while Joshua has a mandatory title defence due against Kubrat Pulev.

“First we have to take care of a third fight with Deontay Wilder while Joshua is defending his belts against Kubrat Pulev,” Warren continued.

“But do Joshua’s team really want him to go in against Fury?

“It won’t do much good for Matchroom’s business when he gets beat that’s for sure.

“He is the jewel in their crown and another defeat will take a lot of shine off of him.

“That’s not good news for DAZN either who, like many companies after this pandemic, will be looking to rebuild when they return.

“We have often heard others talking about our businesses and saying ‘Look at the accounts’.

“Well, DAZN has shareholders to answer to even if they do have a very wealthy backer in Len Blavatnik.

“We certainly don’t want to see DAZN disappear from the boxing landscape as they are good for the sport.

“But they will have to cut back on the huge purses they were offering to tempt fighters with.

“And Joshua, who is one of their biggest names, getting beat would not be a great for them either.

“It is just a feeling I’ve got in my bones that they don’t want their man in there with Fury, but we will see.”

Warren also warned WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte he will have to wait for his shot at the title.

Whyte had previously been guaranteed a tilt at the green belt by the Mexican sanctioning body by February 2021.

“Dillian Whyte has been outspoken this week calling for his chance against Fury but unfortunately he is just going to have to wait,” he said.

“The whole sport is on hold thanks to the coronavirus so Fury is waiting, Joshua is waiting, Wilder is waiting and Pulev is waiting.

“Fury will get to him eventually but, for now, it will be Wilder and then Joshua.”

