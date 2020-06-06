TwitterFacebook

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

6 June 2020
Hughie Fury
Photo Credit: Action Images/Peter Cziborra
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury 24-3 (14) says he is open to a closed doors clash with domestic rival Dave Allen 18-5-2 (15).

Travel restrictions put in place stem the spread of the coronavirus have left many boxers with little choice but to face fellow countrymen.

The fight would be easy enough to make, with both Fury and Allen promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

“Dave Allen keeps mentioning my name saying he wants to fight me and all this,” Fury said on the latest episode of Matchroom Boxing’s The Lockdown Tapes. “I’m a fighting man so let’s get it on as soon as possible.

“It doesn’t bother me. It’s only going to be fights against English opponents at the moment. It will be a good fight between the pair of us, there’s no point in waiting.

“I have no hard feelings against him but he’s mentioning my name so let’s get it on!”

In his last outing Fury stopped the Czech Republic’s Pavel Sour in three rounds in March.

Allen bounced back from his 10th round stoppage loss to David Price with a third-round knockout of Dorian Darch in February.

The only defeats on Fury’s 27 fight career have come at world level – a majority decision loss to WBO champion Joseph Parker and 12-round decision losses to Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin.

Fury, the cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes the best is still ahead of him.

“I’m 25 and still filling out,” he said. “One thing I love to do is fight and no one will ever take that away from me, I love these challenges.

“We have changed a lot although you never got to see too much in the Pavel Sour fight. When I get back in these bigger fights that is when you will see the difference and the changes we’ve made.”

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

