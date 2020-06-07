Bid made to bring Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III to Australia on historic day

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could be headed to Australia if Dean Lonergan has his way.

The New Zealand promoter has put forward a proposal to Top Rank that would see the fight take place at Sydney’s new 30,000 seat Bankwest Stadium on 26 December.

The date is of particular significance as Jack Johnson became the first black world heavyweight champion at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney on Boxing Day when he defeated Tommy Burns in 1908.

“I put a proposal to Bob Arum about six weeks ago by way of email to bring down here world heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury,” Lonergan told The Australian.

“The day I suggested was December 26 here so we would go back to the USA on Christmas night.”

Fury claimed the WBC belt with a dominant seventh-round knockout of Wilder in February following their controversial draw 14 months earlier.

Wilder exercised his right to an immediate rematch but the fight has been pushed back due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who represents Fury, told Sky Sports over the weekend he is keen to get the fight rescheduled.

“When we postponed the fight in July we punted it to October,” Arum said.

“I then called Fury and told him to forget about October. We’ll try to do it in November or December. We are moving ahead.

“Maybe Macau which needs to attract customers and has tremendous protocols. They have had, for months now, no cases of coronavirus. There are six big casino properties in Macau.

“We’ve talked to them. They’re ready to put up money for the Fury fight against Wilder in November or December.

“We are waiting to see if the authorities in Macau will allow an event with full spectators in November or December.

“Our friends in Australia are talking about doing this fight, probably in Sydney. That’s a possibility.”

