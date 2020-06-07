Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to coronavirus

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super featherweight Mikaela Mayer 12-0 (5) has been axed from Top Rank’s Tuesday night boxing card in Las Vegas after testing positive to the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to face tough Nigerian Helen Joseph 17-4-2 (10) in the co-feature to Shakur Stevenson versus Felix Caraballo at the MGM Grand.

Mayer announced the results of her test on Instagram on Sunday.

“It came as a complete surprise,” Mayer wrote. “I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines. The rest of my team tested negative and they are all in good health.

“I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you and I’m disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone.”

Mayer suggested in a follow-up post that the test result could be a false positive, however Top Rank’s protocols do not allow for retesting.

Top Rank COO Brad Jacobs told ESPN last month: “The bottom line is if someone comes up positive on their test, there’s no retest. There’s no ‘Oh man, the thing was wrong.’ You’re done. Very simple.”

Mayer told ESPN last month that she was excited to get back in the ring and capitalise on the lack of sports taking place around the globe.

“That was one of the things I thought about and I thought about it after the UFC had their first card a couple of weeks ago, right,” she said.

“ESPN and ESPN+ views were through the roof and I’m like, ‘Wow, if we do get this fight to go through in early June, there’s going to be a lot of people watching.’

“Even people who don’t usually watch boxing, they just need some sports in their life because there’s no sports happening right now other than old replays. They are going to tune into these fights so I want to put on a good performance.”

Mayer is driving home to Colorado Springs but says she “will just have to take a quick break, but I will be in the ring soon.”

