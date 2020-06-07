TwitterFacebook

Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to coronavirus

7 June 2020
mikaela-mayer_7
Mikaela Mayer
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Super featherweight Mikaela Mayer 12-0 (5) has been axed from Top Rank’s Tuesday night boxing card in Las Vegas after testing positive to the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to face tough Nigerian Helen Joseph 17-4-2 (10) in the co-feature to Shakur Stevenson versus Felix Caraballo at the MGM Grand.

Mayer announced the results of her test on Instagram on Sunday.

See Also

“It came as a complete surprise,” Mayer wrote. “I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines. The rest of my team tested negative and they are all in good health.

“I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you and I’m disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone.”

Mayer suggested in a follow-up post that the test result could be a false positive, however Top Rank’s protocols do not allow for retesting.

Top Rank COO Brad Jacobs told ESPN last month: “The bottom line is if someone comes up positive on their test, there’s no retest. There’s no ‘Oh man, the thing was wrong.’ You’re done. Very simple.”

Mayer told ESPN last month that she was excited to get back in the ring and capitalise on the lack of sports taking place around the globe.

“That was one of the things I thought about and I thought about it after the UFC had their first card a couple of weeks ago, right,” she said.

“ESPN and ESPN+ views were through the roof and I’m like, ‘Wow, if we do get this fight to go through in early June, there’s going to be a lot of people watching.’

“Even people who don’t usually watch boxing, they just need some sports in their life because there’s no sports happening right now other than old replays. They are going to tune into these fights so I want to put on a good performance.”

Mayer is driving home to Colorado Springs but says she “will just have to take a quick break, but I will be in the ring soon.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to coronavirus

Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to…

Bid made to bring Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III to Australia on historic day

Bid made to bring Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III…

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd…

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether Anthony Joshua is

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether…

Freddie Roach speaks on the dangers of training Mike Tyson

Freddie Roach speaks on the dangers of training Mike Tyson

Bob Arum extends open invitation to international fighters

Bob Arum extends open invitation to international fighters

Evander Holyfield reveals the blueprint to beating Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield reveals the blueprint to beating Mike Tyson

TOP STORIES

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Tyson Fury is the “greatest fighter that’s ever lived”. According to Tyson Fury. The WBC heavyweight champion was reflecting on his seventh-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this past February to win the title when he made the claim…

Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to…

Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to coronavirus

Super featherweight Mikaela Mayer 12-0 (5) has been axed from Top Rank’s Tuesday night boxing card in Las Vegas after testing positive to the coronavirus. The 29-year-old was scheduled to face tough Nigerian Helen Joseph 17-4-2 (10) in the co-feat…

Bid made to bring Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III…

Bid made to bring Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III to Australia on historic day

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could be headed to Australia if Dean Lonergan has his way. The New Zealand promoter has put forward a proposal to Top Rank that would see the fi…

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd…

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) believes he can be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather retired with an impeccable record of 50-0 (27) in 2017 after winning world titles in five different weight classes. “I want to o…

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Heavyweight Hughie Fury 24-3 (14) says he is open to a closed doors clash with domestic rival Dave Allen 18-5-2 (15). Travel restrictions put in place stem the spread of the coronavirus have left many boxers with little choice but to face fellow c…

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether…

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether Anthony Joshua is

Frank Warren believes Anthony Joshua’s camp is getting cold feet about a proposed fight with Tyson Fury. Warren, who co-promoted WBC heavyweight champion Fury alongside Bob Arum, says that the team behind WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua are showi…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US