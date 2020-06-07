Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) believes he can be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather retired with an impeccable record of 50-0 (27) in 2017 after winning world titles in five different weight classes.

“I want to outdo Floyd. And I think I’m, what, 13-0 right now. I think I’m better than what Floyd was when he was 13-0 if I’m being honest. And I think that I could outdo him,” Stevenson said.

“What is he, 50-0? I could outdo that. I want to go past that, that’s my goal. So I want to outdo him…

“Floyd is like the greatest fighter I came up watching. Like Floyd is the greatest fighter from what I got to see, but I just want to be better.

“I mean, I understand the [comparison] because if you watch Floyd career, as he got older and older, he became like a real good defensive fighter, defensive wizard, and I’m real good at that stuff too.

“I feel like Floyd controlled distance with his feet real good and I think I do that just as good as him.”

Stevenson is not the only one who believes he can outdo Mayweather.

Promoter Bob Arum believes the 22-year-old southpaw from Newark, New Jersey shows all the skills to surpass Mayweather’s tremendous achievements.

“Shakur Stevenson is a future star in the sport of boxing, a future superstar,” said Top Rank boss Arum.

“I look at him as the southpaw version of Floyd Mayweather, and I think he’ll exceed the performances by Floyd.

“I think he’s a rare talent. I think he’s a young man that’s growing in size, and I think that 130 pounds will be a brief stop in his career because he’s growing into a welterweight and maybe even a junior middleweight.”

Stevenson. who won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is slated to face Felix Caraballo 13-1-2 (9) in a 10-round non-title contest at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this Tuesday.

He says he isn’t worried about his largely unknown opponent.

“Nah, I ain’t heard of him,” he said. “I watched one round and saw a lot of holes, so I’m going to expose it.

“I noticed that he’s nowhere near on my level. I expect him to come wild, wide and try to land a big shot.”

