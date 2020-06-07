TwitterFacebook

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr

7 June 2020
shakur-stevenson_24
Shakur Stevenson.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) believes he can be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather retired with an impeccable record of 50-0 (27) in 2017 after winning world titles in five different weight classes.

“I want to outdo Floyd. And I think I’m, what, 13-0 right now. I think I’m better than what Floyd was when he was 13-0 if I’m being honest. And I think that I could outdo him,” Stevenson said.

See Also

“What is he, 50-0? I could outdo that. I want to go past that, that’s my goal. So I want to outdo him…

“Floyd is like the greatest fighter I came up watching. Like Floyd is the greatest fighter from what I got to see, but I just want to be better.

“I mean, I understand the [comparison] because if you watch Floyd career, as he got older and older, he became like a real good defensive fighter, defensive wizard, and I’m real good at that stuff too.

“I feel like Floyd controlled distance with his feet real good and I think I do that just as good as him.”

Stevenson is not the only one who believes he can outdo Mayweather.

Promoter Bob Arum believes the 22-year-old southpaw from Newark, New Jersey shows all the skills to surpass Mayweather’s tremendous achievements.

“Shakur Stevenson is a future star in the sport of boxing, a future superstar,” said Top Rank boss Arum.

“I look at him as the southpaw version of Floyd Mayweather, and I think he’ll exceed the performances by Floyd.

“I think he’s a rare talent. I think he’s a young man that’s growing in size, and I think that 130 pounds will be a brief stop in his career because he’s growing into a welterweight and maybe even a junior middleweight.”

Stevenson. who won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is slated to face Felix Caraballo 13-1-2 (9) in a 10-round non-title contest at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this Tuesday.

He says he isn’t worried about his largely unknown opponent.

“Nah, I ain’t heard of him,” he said. “I watched one round and saw a lot of holes, so I’m going to expose it.

“I noticed that he’s nowhere near on my level. I expect him to come wild, wide and try to land a big shot.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd…

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether Anthony Joshua is

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether…

Freddie Roach speaks on the dangers of training Mike Tyson

Freddie Roach speaks on the dangers of training Mike Tyson

Bob Arum extends open invitation to international fighters

Bob Arum extends open invitation to international fighters

Evander Holyfield reveals the blueprint to beating Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield reveals the blueprint to beating Mike Tyson

Kubrat Pulev promises to give Anthony Joshua a rematch once he beats him

Kubrat Pulev promises to give Anthony Joshua a rematch once…

Manny Pacquiao could face Gennadiy Golovkin, says Freddie Roach

Manny Pacquiao could face Gennadiy Golovkin, says Freddie Roach

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte: "Bob Arum is talking rubbish"

TOP STORIES

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd…

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) believes he can be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather retired with an impeccable record of 50-0 (27) in 2017 after winning world titles in five different weight classes. “I want to o…

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Hughie Fury calls for domestic clash with Dave Allen

Heavyweight Hughie Fury 24-3 (14) says he is open to a closed doors clash with domestic rival Dave Allen 18-5-2 (15). Travel restrictions put in place stem the spread of the coronavirus have left many boxers with little choice but to face fellow c…

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether…

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is ready but questions whether Anthony Joshua is

Frank Warren believes Anthony Joshua’s camp is getting cold feet about a proposed fight with Tyson Fury. Warren, who co-promoted WBC heavyweight champion Fury alongside Bob Arum, says that the team behind WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua are showi…

Freddie Roach speaks on the dangers of training Mike Tyson

Freddie Roach speaks on the dangers of training Mike Tyson

Freddie Roach has revealed what it was like to train Mike Tyson and the trouble he had working with him on the mitts. Roach took over training duties after Tyson’s knockout loss to Lennox Lewis in 2002 as he made one last run for heavyweight glory…

Bob Arum extends open invitation to international fighters

Bob Arum extends open invitation to international fighters

American promoter Bob Arum has issued an open invitation to international fighters ahead of boxing’s return in Las Vegas next week. The sport has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but Arum has permission to conduct cards without live cr…

Evander Holyfield reveals the blueprint to beating Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield reveals the blueprint to beating Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield has revealed the secret to beating Mike Tyson ahead of a potential return to the ring against ‘Iron Mike’. Holyfield stopped Tyson in 11 rounds back in 1996 before winning via disqualification in their infamous ‘bite fight’ the f…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US