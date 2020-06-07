TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

7 June 2020
Andy Lee, Tyson Fury and Sugarhill Steward.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury is the “greatest fighter that’s ever lived”.

According to Tyson Fury.

The WBC heavyweight champion was reflecting on his seventh-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this past February to win the title when he made the claim.

It was a stunning performance from Fury who surprised fans and pundits by pressuring the American knockout artist, dropping him twice in a dominant performance before Wilder’s corner saved him from further punishment.

The fight was a rematch of their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

It was the first loss of Wilder’s career.

“There hasn’t been a heavyweight from any era in the last thousand years that could’ve tackled me, who’ll beat me,” the 31-year-old Brit said in an episode of BT Sport’s What Went Down.

“I’m the greatest fighter that’s ever lived, and how about that for a bit of modesty!”

Fury became a worldwide star when he travelled to Germany to dethrone long-reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko on points in 2015.

He didn’t fight for the following two-and-a-half years as he dealt with mental health and substance abuse issues.

During the episode of What Went Down, his father John Fury touts the fighting spirit of the gypsy family.

“You can’t beat heart and the Furys have got bags of it. Bags of heart!” he said.

Fury has never been afraid to fight on the road and has fast developed a fanbase in the US where he has fought his last four bouts.

“I was born to do it and I’m on the world’s biggest stage here, and I perform every time,” Tyson said.

“A lot of people think it was the right hand to the side of the head that done him, but it’s actually the first left hook to the temple that buried him – the check hook.”

