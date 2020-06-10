Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reached an agreement to face WBC counterpart Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in a two-fight deal.

Joshua needs to get past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev first while Fury has a third fight with former champion Deontay Wilder scheduled.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

“We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight.

“It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“[There’s] a lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.

“The point of Fury, Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021.

“There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title. That’s important to us.

“The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence.

“The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be.

“We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out.

“We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021.

“Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties.

“There is a model in place that both parties are happy with.

“It’s the biggest fight ever in British boxing. It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation.

“Two guys, very different, who fight differently, have experienced different things and have come back from adversity.”

Fury confirmed the deal on social media.

“Two-fight deal, Fury vs Joshua next year. One problem? I’ve got to smash Wilder. Then we go into the Joshua fight. It’s on, next year, but there is a hurdle in the road called Wilder,” he wrote.

Fury has been installed as the favourite for the fight at -150 (2/3) while Joshua backers can get +120 (6/5).

