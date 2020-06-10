TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

10 June 2020
Joshua-and-Fury
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reached an agreement to face WBC counterpart Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in a two-fight deal.

Joshua needs to get past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev first while Fury has a third fight with former champion Deontay Wilder scheduled.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

See Also

“We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight.

“It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“[There’s] a lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.

“The point of Fury, Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021.

“There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title. That’s important to us.

“The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence.

“The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be.

“We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out.

“We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021.

“Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties.

“There is a model in place that both parties are happy with.

“It’s the biggest fight ever in British boxing. It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation.

“Two guys, very different, who fight differently, have experienced different things and have come back from adversity.”

Fury confirmed the deal on social media.

“Two-fight deal, Fury vs Joshua next year. One problem? I’ve got to smash Wilder. Then we go into the Joshua fight. It’s on, next year, but there is a hurdle in the road called Wilder,” he wrote.

Fury has been installed as the favourite for the fight at -150 (2/3) while Joshua backers can get +120 (6/5).

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

Shakur Stevenson dominates Felix Caraballo, stops him in six

Shakur Stevenson dominates Felix Caraballo, stops him in six

Once-beaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk announces retirement at age 33

Once-beaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk announces retirement at age 33

Bob Arum outlines boxing plan for the next three months

Bob Arum outlines boxing plan for the next three months

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to coronavirus

Mikaela Mayer off Top Rank card after testing positive to…

Bid made to bring Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III to Australia on historic day

Bid made to bring Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III…

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd Mayweather Jr

Shakur Stevenson insists he can be be better than Floyd…

TOP STORIES

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Bernard Hopkins believes Manny Pacquiao will leave a better legacy than Floyd Mayweather Jr. The 43-year-old Mayweather retired three years ago with a record of 50-0 (27) two years after his unanimous decision win over Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) in the …

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reached an agreement to face WBC counterpart Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in a two-fight deal. Joshua needs to get past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev first while Fury has a third figh…

Shakur Stevenson dominates Felix Caraballo, stops him in six

Shakur Stevenson dominates Felix Caraballo, stops him in six

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 14-0 (8) looked like he hadn’t missed a beat as he dominated Felix Caraballo 13-2-2 (9) en route to a sixth-round stoppage at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. The figh…

Once-beaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk announces retirement at age 33

Once-beaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk announces retirement at age 33

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr ‘The Nail’ Gvozdyk 17-1 (14) has announced his retirement at age 33. The US-based Ukrainian, who won Olympic bronze in 2012, was stopped in 10 rounds by IBF champion Artur Beterbiev 15-0 (15) in thei…

Bob Arum outlines boxing plan for the next three months

Bob Arum outlines boxing plan for the next three months

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has opened up about his plan for the return of boxing in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. Arum will host his first show at the MGM Grand today when WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson faces Felix Caraball…

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Tyson Fury: The greatest fighter who has ever lived

Tyson Fury is the “greatest fighter that’s ever lived”. According to Tyson Fury. The WBC heavyweight champion was reflecting on his seventh-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this past February to win the title when he made the claim…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US